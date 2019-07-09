Celebration Theatre Will Present Justin Sayre's RAVENSWOOD MANOR

Celebration Theatre, the nation's longest running LGBTQ theatre, will produce Justin Sayre's Ravenswood Manor, A Camp-Horror-Soap-Opera in October 2019, for a six-week run. Directed by Tom Detrinis and Jessica Hanna, Ravenswood Manor is an episodic theatrical event with a new episode of the ever-unfolding adventure premiering each of the six-week run.

With a cast of comedic heavy hitters that includes, Drew Droege (Bright Colors, Bold Patterns, "Heathers"), Sam Pancake ("A Million Little Things", "Dumplin'"), Danielle Gaither, ("MadTV", "Bojack Horseman"), Rodney To ("Barry", "Parks and Recreation"), Ryan Garcia ("Community", "Jane The Virgin"), Angela Cristanello ("Bored to Death"), and Justin Sayre (The Meeting, "2 Broke Girls").

Taking a page from the Cult Classic, "Dark Shadows", Ravenswood Manor brings audiences the gothic and hilarious goings-on of a small New England town during the spring of 1976. Bettina Doors (Sayre), the biggest star in Hollywood, "retires" at the height of her career under mysterious circumstances and a veil. Returning to her childhood home, Doors is confronted by her cousin, Sheridan (Cristanello), who's out to become the sole Ravenswood heir. From unfinished business with her old flame Detective Danny Futz (Garcia) to rekindling a deadly feud with her high school rival, Mary-Lois Raypatch-Scriggs (Droege), Doors is set on a collision course with doom that's only just beginning. Complications arise, with Paisley Bennett (To), an orphan girl with a terrible secret, Dr. Mahogany Goldstein (Gaither), a neuroscientist with a political agenda, and the hilarious and maniacal pharmacist Jonah Scriggs (Pancake), bent on becoming the kingpin of the town's seedy gay underbelly. With laughs, thrills, and chills, Ravenswood Manor promises to leave audiences begging for more.

"Ravenswood Manor is a dream," says Sayre. "It's combining all of my favorite things in one. The spooky, the silly, the glamour and the camp. And it's a project that allows me to bring some of my favorite people together to make us all laugh." An earlier version of Ravenswood Manor debuted at New York's Joe's Pub at The Public Theatre in November 2018. Directed by Ellie Heyman with Jeff Hiller, Jenn Harris, Josh Thomas, Aaron Jackson and Nathan Lee Graham, the show delighted audiences with its irreverent take on the classic Horror-Soap Opera. Artistic Director Michael A. Shepperd is thrilled for this adventure. "Having Justin's work here again at Celebration is a real treat. Not just for us that run the place, but especially for our audiences. His sense of humor and writing style is not only entrenched in the high camp fashion from the 50s thru to the 90's, but he has his finger on the pulse of today and delivers such beautifully skewering work that our audiences won't know what hit them. But will want to keep coming back over the full 6 weeks." This full production of Ravenswood Manor will be directed by Tom Detrinis and Jessica Hanna.

Justin Sayre is a writer and performer whom Michael Musto called, "Oscar Wilde meets Whoopi Goldberg." Sayre is most known for their long-running monthly show, The Meeting. As a playwright, Sayre's work has appeared at Dixon Place, The Wild Project, The Players Club, and La MaMa Experimental Theatre. Sayre also hosted and wrote, Night of a Thousand Judys, a benefit honoring the life and legacy of Judy Garland and raising money for The Ali Forney Center for Homeless LGBT Youth in New York. Sayre also writes for television, working with Michael Patrick King on his hit CBS comedy, "2 Broke Girls", and most recently on Fox's "The Cool Kids". Sayre also appeared on HBO's "The Comeback" with Lisa Kudrow.

Founded in 1982 by Mattachine Society pioneer Chuck Rowland, the award-winning Celebration Theatre in Los Angeles is the country's oldest, continually producing LGBTQ+ theater. From world premieres to reimagined revivals, its community of artists is dedicated to presenting innovative, provocative and relevant work that celebrates the queer experience. Over nearly 40 years, Celebration has garnered hundreds of awards and nominations, including recognition from GLAAD, NAACP, and LA Ovation Awards, among others. Several world premiere works advancing the LGBTQ+ cause have moved to productions Off-Broadway and beyond. Above all, Celebration Theatre remains an artistic home and safe haven for LA's queer and allied community.

For tickets and information check out www.celebrationtheatre.com.





