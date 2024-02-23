Celebrate The 49th Anniversary Of WONDER WOMAN TV Series At The Quadz Bar With Special Guest Mike Pingel

The QUADZ bar & Filmmaker's Gallery is throwing a celebration night for the 49th Anniversary of the classic TV show Wonder Woman on Wednesday, February 28, 2024from 6pm-8:30pm.

The QUADZ bar is located at: 200 S Indian Canyon Dr (SE Corner Arenas & Indian), Palm Springs, CA, United States, California.

The bar is hosting Mike Pingel, author and owner of Channel Surfing: Wonder Woman. Pingel has written seven books, was on TVland's show Chasing Farrah and was Farrah's assistant for 2 years. Pingel will be on hand showing rare Wonder Woman clips, selling his books.

The short film "LENA'S DANCE" will be screened this weekend at "The Gay Shorts" SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 24th from 6-10pm at The Mary Pickford Theater. Pingel plays Joey in the film who stars Dee Wallace (E.T.) and writer/producer/star Michael McHale. The film fest is produced & hosted by local non-profit The Filmmakers' Gallery/The Filmmakers' Gallery

Author Mike Pingel wraps himself with the lasso of truth to uncover everything about TV's Wonder Woman! Take a "spin" back to the seventies with the hit TV show and superhero Wonder Woman which starred the beautiful Lynda Carter. The new relaunched book has a brand-new interview with Lynda Carter.

Channel Surfing: Wonder Woman includes the very first-ever complete TV series Wonder Woman episode guide. It looks at all sixty episodes of the series. Learn everything you ever wanted to know about the show's history and costume design.

Plus interviews with: Show producer Douglas S. Cramer and actors S. Pearl Sharp, Stella Stevens, Joan van Ark, and Clark Brandon.

This is a re-launch of the original book called: The Q (Queer) Guide to Wonder Woman which was released back in 2008.

Cover artwork on the book was done by artist, Glen Hanson.