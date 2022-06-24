Catalina Museum Hosts First Fridays at The Museum: Backyard BBQ in July

Join Catalina Museum for Art & History backyard BBQ edition of First Fridays at the Museum on Friday, July 1 at 6:00 p.m.

Visitors can enjoy live music by island favorites The Isleños, games, a pie baking contest, food, drinks and more. In Spanish, "isleño" means islander. The Isleños are a group of local boys who carve the sonic waves of Surf, Blues, and Rock music. The perfect music to lead you into the 4th of July holiday weekend!

Pair that with bingo and your favorite backyard games (corn hole, giant Jenga, etc.), grilled hot dogs, burgers and chips, a specialty cocktail and other refreshments for a super fun evening. Visitors can enter a pie baking contest for a chance to win $100. Two prizes will be given: Best Tasting Pie and Best Presentation.

For more information on the museum's calendar of events, visit CatalinaMuseum.org/Calendar.

WHEN:

Friday, July 1

6:00 - 9:00 p.m.

WHERE:

217 Metropole Avenue, Avalon, CA 90704

The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday and closed on Mondays. For more information about the Catalina Museum for Art & History, visit CatalinaMuseum.org.