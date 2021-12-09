Catalina Museum Celebrates The Holidays With A Free Event Featuring The Loyola Marymount University Choir

Catalina Museum for Art & History will bring holiday cheer to the island this year during a free Holiday Concert and Reception on Saturday, December 18 from 6-9 p.m featuring a performance by the Loyola Marymount University Choir.

Visitors of all ages can get in the spirit of the season with a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus including photo opportunities, an art project for kids and storytime with Mrs. Claus. Long-time museum board member and supporter, Roy Rose, will give a brief talk in the festive Paintings for the Holidays exhibition gallery, followed by the Loyola Marymount University Choir performing holiday classics in the museum's Schreiner Family Plaza.. More information about Catalina Museum's Holiday Concert and Reception can be found at CatalinaMuseum.org/calendar.

"It is a joy for us to join with Catalina Museum to present this special musical offering in the spirit of the holidays. We are honored to be a part of the Catalina Island community for this special series of musical events," said Dr. T. J. Harper, Chair of Music and Director of Choral Activities at LMU.

Step under the mistletoe and celebrate the holidays with the museum's Paintings for the Holidays exhibition. On display in the museum's central art gallery through January 2022, experience a winter wonderland, nostalgia and magic in this heartwarming yuletide showcase of paintings. For more information about Paintings for the Holidays, visit CatalinaMuseum.org/whats-happening.

Catalina Museum for Art & History remains committed to the health and wellness of museum guests, employees and the surrounding community. Enhanced safety measures have been put in place including increased frequency of cleaning services and disinfecting all high-touch surfaces, and the addition of hand sanitizing stations. The museum encourages visitors to pre-purchase tickets and to use credit or debit cards for transactions. Catalina Museum for Art & History is operating in accordance with the most current guidance from state and local health agencies.

The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday and closed on Mondays. For more information about the Catalina Museum for Art & History, visit CatalinaMuseum.org. To stay connected, follow the museum's social media platforms @CatalinaMuseum on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.