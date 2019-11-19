Casting Is Set For Matthew Bourne's SWAN LAKE At The Ahmanson Theatre

Casting is set for Matthew Bourne's "Swan Lake" from New Adventures, which will be presented by Center Theatre Group at the Ahmanson Theatre December 3, 2019 through January 5, 2020. With direction and choreography by Matthew Bourne and music by Tchaikovsky, "Swan Lake" will open on December 5 at 8 p.m.

The role of 'The Swan' is performed by Will Bozier and Max Westwell. 'The Prince' is performed by James Lovell and Andrew Monaghan, while 'The Queen' is performed by Nicole Kabera and Katrina Lyndon.

'The Girlfriend' is also performed by Katrina Lyndon. She is joined by Freya Field and Carrie Willis.

'The Private Secretary' will be played by Jonathon Luke Baker, Jack Jones, Ashley-Jordon Packer and Max Westwell.

The company also includes Nicole Alphonce, Andrew Ashton, Benjamin Bazeley, Alistair Beattie, Callum Bowman, Isaac Peter Bowry, Tom Broderick, Megan Cameron, João Castro, Kayla Collymore, Zanna Cornelis, Cameron Everitt, Keenan Fletcher, Michaela Guibarra, Parsifal James Hurst, Shoko Ito, Mari Kamata, Nicholas Keegan, Jack Mitchell, Harry Ondrak-Wright, Jack William Parry, Barnaby Quarendon, Sam Salter, Mark Samaras, Alex Sturman, Katie Webb and Stan West.

Over two decades after Matthew Bourne redefined "Swan Lake" for Los Angeles and much of the world, the production returns with a fresh look for the 21st century. Retaining the iconic elements of the original production loved by millions around the world, Matthew Bourne and award-winning designer Lez Brotherston (set and costumes) will create an exciting re-imagining of the classic production. Acclaimed designer Paule Constable joins the creative team with a spectacular new lighting design.

Thrilling, audacious, witty and emotive, this "Swan Lake" is perhaps still best known for replacing the female corps-de-ballet with a menacing male ensemble, which shattered conventions, turned tradition upside down and took the dance world by storm.

Collecting over 30 international accolades including an Olivier Award in the UK and three Tony Awards on Broadway, Matthew Bourne's powerful interpretation of Tchaikovsky's masterpiece is a passionate and contemporary "Swan Lake" for our times.





