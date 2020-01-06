Casting Announced For the World Premiere of Qui Nguyen's REVENGE SONG at Geffen Playhouse

Geffen Playhouse today announced the full cast for its commissioned world premiere production of Revenge Song: A Vampire Cowboys Creation, written by Qui Nguyen (Vietgone, She Kills Monsters) and directed by Robert Ross Parker (Mothers, Disgraced).

The production will feature original songs by Shane Rettig with lyrics by Qui Nguyen.

A rousing, romping, music-filled look at the real life of Julie d'Aubigny, a queer 17th century French swordswoman and opera singer, Revenge Song is a heroine's journey toward self-discovery and acceptance. In this world premiere Geffen Playhouse commission, conversations about gender and sexuality blend together with the outrageous fun and superhero style of the Vampire Cowboys Theatre Company to create a genre unto itself-a hilarious, historical comedy with hip hop, rock and epic fight scenes.

The cast features Noshir Dalal (General Hospital, Good Trouble) as Serranes, Gaston and others, Beth Hawkes (Runaways, Liza on Demand) as Emily and others; Tom Myers (Six Rounds of Vengeance, Alice in Slasherland) as Louis, Gaulard and others; Margaret Odette (Instinct, Sleeping with Other People) as Julie; Amy Kim Waschke (Vietgone, Living Dead in Denmark) as Madame de Senneterre, Mother Superior and Marie; and Eugene Young (Poor Yella Rednecks, La Bohème) as Albert and others.

Since the world premiere of Vietgone at South Coast Repertory in 2015, Qui Nguyen has become one of the most lauded and sought-after contemporary American Playwrights, as well as a writer for Marvel and Disney. In Revenge Song, he returns to his theatrical roots by building the piece with Vampire Cowboys, his OBIE Award-winning company that develops new action/adventure plays with a comic book aesthetic.

Previews for Revenge Song: A Vampire Cowboys Creation begin Tuesday, February 4 in the Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse. Opening night is Thursday, February 13.

Major support for this world premiere production provided by the Edgerton Foundation New Play Production Fund.

