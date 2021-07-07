Casting Announced For Week Two Of The Blank Theatre's 29th Annual Young Playwrights Festival

Casting has been announced for week two of The Blank Theatre's 29th Annual Young Playwrights Festival. Being presented as digital shorts, the second group of three plays by young playwrights aged 16-19 will be available to stream on Vimeo July 16-23. The plays are Mama Bushwick is Dead by Elizabeth Shannon (age 17, from Frederick, MD); The Waiting Room by Abigail Milne (age 16, from Palo Alto, CA); and Las Mujeres de Los Ángeles by Lourdes Castillo (age 19, from New Orleans, LA).



Mama Bushwick is Dead will feature (in alphabetical order) Marguerite Moreau (Wet Hot American Summer, Grey's Anatomy, Shameless, Parenthood, The Mighty Ducks), Scott Victor Nelson (The Mentalist, Private Practice), Mandy June Turpin (Heathers, Lucifer, Nashville, Jane the Virgin, MacGyver, Chicago Med, Hawaii Five-0), Audrey Wasilewski (Mad Men, Infinity Train, Good Girls, Doc McStuffins, My Dead Ex, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Big Love), and Tamara Zook (Pretty Little Liars, Switched at Birth, Desperate Housewives, Criminal Minds). When the matriarch of the family passes on, five siblings come back home to pack up the house and unpack their family history as they try to figure out how to eulogize a woman who was a different person to each of them. Directed by Ryan Bergmann.



The Waiting Room will feature (in alphabetical order) Scott Lowell (Queer as Folk, NCIS: New Orleans, Bones) and Melissa Saint-Amand (Ozark, The Resident, Sistas, Underground, NCIS: New Orleans). Two strangers are in a waiting room and have completely forgotten who they are, where they are, and what they're waiting for. Stuck in the liminal "waiting" space before the host lets them in, they explore reality and purpose with dark humor and quick wit. Directed by Victoria Hoffman.



Las Mujeres de Los Ángeles will feature (in alphabetical order) Angela Alvarado (Grey's Anatomy, The Mentalist, The Fosters, Bones, Rizzoli & Isles, Grimm, The Young and the Restless, Dexter, Ghost Whisperer), Ani Mesa (Superior), Grace Serrano, and Andrea K. Torres (Grown-ish). Four immigrant women meet at a bus stop and explore their shared experience of waiting. Waiting for equality, waiting for security, waiting to be seen - all while waiting for the bus. Directed by Andrea Fiorentini Del Rio.

