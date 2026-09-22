Cast and Creative Team Set for THISTLES West Coast Debut at Theatre 68

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White Horse Theater Company has revealed the full cast and design team for their West Coast Premiere of Thistles, written by Cyndy A. Marion and directed by Tamara Ruppart at The Emerson at Theatre 68 Arts Complex, November 6-29.

After fleeing New York City for the countryside during a global calamity, Rebecca finds herself alone in her family's neglected farmhouse. She must do her best to manage the anxieties and expectations of her aging relatives as they clash over whether to sell the old house, all while surrounded by doorknobs and relationships that are in desperate need of repair. Thistles keenly explores family secrets, queerness, and the desperate desire to be accepted. Tragedy lurks as emotions are buried under ancestral floorboards. Thistles received its World Premiere at NYC's 59E59 in November of 2024. This production will be the play's Los Angeles premiere.

The cast will feature April Martucci (Much Ado About Nothing with Playground Renaissance Theatre), Cindy D'Andrea (Cat Sh!t Crazy at Edinburgh Fringe), Kevin McKim (Sage Center at Hollywood Fringe), Rod Sweitzer (Thistles at 59E59, NYC), and Mary Carrig (Larry's Back...at Santa Monica Playhouse; Best Actress Winner for Half Chance of Evil at LA International Underground Film Festival).

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39 Days 07 Hrs 15 Min 28 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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