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Cast and Creative Team Set for THISTLES West Coast Debut at Theatre 68

The cast features April Martucci, Cindy D'Andrea, Kevin McKim, Rod Sweitzer, and Mary Carrig.

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Cast and Creative Team Set for THISTLES West Coast Debut at Theatre 68

White Horse Theater Company has revealed the full cast and design team for their West Coast Premiere of Thistles, written by Cyndy A. Marion and directed by Tamara Ruppart at The Emerson at Theatre 68 Arts Complex, November 6-29.

After fleeing New York City for the countryside during a global calamity, Rebecca finds herself alone in her family's neglected farmhouse. She must do her best to manage the anxieties and expectations of her aging relatives as they clash over whether to sell the old house, all while surrounded by doorknobs and relationships that are in desperate need of repair. Thistles keenly explores family secrets, queerness, and the desperate desire to be accepted. Tragedy lurks as emotions are buried under ancestral floorboards. Thistles received its World Premiere at NYC's 59E59 in November of 2024. This production will be the play's Los Angeles premiere.

The cast will feature April Martucci (Much Ado About Nothing with Playground Renaissance Theatre), Cindy D'Andrea (Cat Sh!t Crazy at Edinburgh Fringe), Kevin McKim (Sage Center at Hollywood Fringe), Rod Sweitzer (Thistles at 59E59, NYC), and Mary Carrig (Larry's Back...at Santa Monica Playhouse; Best Actress Winner for Half Chance of Evil at LA International Underground Film Festival).

The design team includes Set Design by Andis Gjoni (Angel of the Amazon with Encompass New Opera), Costume Design by Derek Nye Lockwood (Beggar's Opera at Medicine Show Theater), Lighting Design by Gavan Wyrick (Winner of Broadway World Palm Springs Best Lighting Design Award for Damn Yankees with Desert Theatricals; Stage Scene LA Scenie Award For Outstanding Lighting Designer), and Sound Design by Andy Evan Cohen (Drama Desk Award for The Greatest Hits Down Route 66 with New Light Theater Project) with Original Music by Joe Gianono, Dramaturg Linda S. Nelson, Dialect Coach Julie Foh, and Intimacy Director Hailey Mashburn. The production Stage Manager will be Cortney Roles, with Assistant Stage Manager Eleanor Conniff. Casting was by Erik Schark.

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THISTLES West Coast Premiere to Open at Theatre 68 Arts Complex
THISTLES West Coast Premiere to Open at Theatre 68 Arts Complex
8/31/2026


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