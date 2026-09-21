Video: Watch Highlights From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at La Mirada Theatre

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La Mirada Theatre has posted a new highlight reel from its production of Little Shop of Horrors, giving audiences a glimpse of scenes from the show ahead of the end of its run. The clip pulls together moments from the staging currently playing at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts.

Little Shop of Horrors follows a down-and-out floral assistant on Skid Row who discovers an unusual plant with a taste for blood. The plant, known as Audrey II, grows into a demanding, foul-mouthed carnivore whose presence upends the lives of those around it, driving the musical's dark comic plot forward.

The production is running at La Mirada Theatre through October 11, 2026. The theatre previously shared a first look at the staging along with photos from opening weekend, and had earlier released footage introducing Thomas Hobson in the role of Seymour ahead of the run.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 08 Hrs 34 Min 49 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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