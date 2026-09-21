Video: Watch Highlights From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at La Mirada Theatre
The production continues its run at La Mirada Theatre through October 2026.
La Mirada Theatre has posted a new highlight reel from its production of Little Shop of Horrors, giving audiences a glimpse of scenes from the show ahead of the end of its run. The clip pulls together moments from the staging currently playing at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts.
Little Shop of Horrors follows a down-and-out floral assistant on Skid Row who discovers an unusual plant with a taste for blood. The plant, known as Audrey II, grows into a demanding, foul-mouthed carnivore whose presence upends the lives of those around it, driving the musical's dark comic plot forward.
The production is running at La Mirada Theatre through October 11, 2026. The theatre previously shared a first look at the staging along with photos from opening weekend, and had earlier released footage introducing Thomas Hobson in the role of Seymour ahead of the run.
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