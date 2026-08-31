THISTLES West Coast Premiere to Open at Theatre 68 Arts Complex

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White Horse Theater Company will present the West Coast Premiere of Thistles, written by Cyndy A. Marion (Broken Story at The Sherry Theater; You Are Perfect at The Actors Company Theatre), and directed by Tamara Ruppart (Broken Story with White Horse Theater Company) at The Emerson at the Theatre 68 Arts Complex (5112 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91601), November 6-29. The full cast and design team will be announced in September.

After fleeing New York City for the countryside during a global calamity, Rebecca finds herself alone in her family's neglected farmhouse. She must do her best to manage the anxieties and expectations of her aging relatives as they clash over whether to sell the old house, all while surrounded by doorknobs and relationships that are in desperate need of repair. Thistles keenly explores family secrets, queerness, and the desperate desire to be accepted. Tragedy lurks as emotions are buried under ancestral floorboards.

Thistles received its World Premiere at NYC's 59E59 in November of 2024. This production will be the play's Los Angeles premiere.

Performances will take place on:

Friday, November 6 at 8pm (Preview)

Saturday, November 7 at 8pm (Opening Night)

Sunday, November 8 at 2:30pm

Friday, November 13 at 8pm

Saturday, November 14 at 8pm

Sunday, November 15 at 2:30pm

Friday, November 20 at 8pm

Saturday, November 21 at 8pm

Sunday, November 22 at 2:30pm

Friday, November 27 at 8pm

Saturday, November 28 at 8pm

Sunday, November 29 at 2:30pm

Tickets ($25 previews; $35 general admission; $50 priority seating) are available for advance purchase at www.whitehorsetheater.com. The performance will run approximately 120 minutes, with an intermission.

Cyndy A. Marion (Playwright) plays include: Broken Story (produced in NYC, LA, Chicago published by Off the Wall Plays), You Are Perfect (produced in NYC, Toronto, LA, Danville, IL published by Off the Wall Plays), The Edge (staged reading at Queen of Rogues, Woodstock, NY) and Dirty Laundry (winner of Synkroniciti magazine's 'Patterns' short play contest). Cyndy is the Producing Artistic Director of NYC's White Horse Theater Company for which she has directed, produced and developed numerous plays. She is currently co-writing a new musical, NEWARK, with award-winning composer Nygel D. Robinson of Mexodus. BA Davidson College, MFA in Directing Brooklyn College, member: SDC, Dramatists Guild, & The Players. www.cyndyamarion.com

Tamara Ruppart (Director) has worked as a director, producer and actor. Originally from NYC, she was a Stage Manager for Broadway's Phantom of the Opera, and once in Los Angeles, crew for over 100 episodes of network television. Film/TV directing credits include Rising Sun, Rising Soul (doc), Japanese-language film Path of Dreams (short) and Season 1 of Kool School (edu). Path of Dreams has won/been nominated for 17 awards, including Best Short, an Award of Excellence, and a Director's Choice Award. Theater directing credits include Extinction (World Premiere), Kokoro (True Heart), Broken Story (LA, WHTC) and numerous productions for USC. Digital Filmmaking at NY Film Academy, MFA in Directing The New School for Drama, BA (Theater) Davidson College. https://tamararuppart.com/

Incorporated in 2003, White Horse Theater Company is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to producing and developing American plays. We seek to investigate and celebrate American culture by re-examining American classics and nurturing new American voices. We aim to champion great American Playwrights by revitalizing their masterworks and shedding new light on their seldom-produced works. We strive to support emerging American Playwrights by offering them developmental readings, labs and workshops. White Horse is committed to making high-quality theater and we aim to share our passion for American plays and playwrights with our fellow artists and audiences. www.whitehorsetheater.com @whitehorsetheater

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