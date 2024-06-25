Cast Set For THE BROTHERS SIZE at Geffen Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Geffen Playhouse has announced the full cast for The Brothers Size, written by Geffen Playhouse Artistic Director and Academy Award winner Tarell Alvin McCraney (In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue, Choir Boy) and directed by Olivier Award-nominated Bijan Sheibani (Our Class, Gone Too Far!).

The Geffen Playhouse production of The Brothers Size marks the play's 20th anniversary and launches the inaugural season lineup from Artistic Director Tarell Alvin McCraney.

The cast includes Alani iLongwe (Paradise Blue, Arthur the King) as Oshoosi Size, Malcom Mays (Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Snowfall) as Elegba, and Sheaun McKinney (The Neighborhood, Great News) as Ogun Size.

Previews for The Brothers Size begin Wednesday, August 14, 2024, in the Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater at Geffen Playhouse. Opening night is Thursday, August 22, 2024.

Drawing from the rich tradition of the Yoruba people of West Africa, The Brothers Size is a modern-day fable about two brothers in the Deep South. Ogun, the elder brother, embodies hard work and reliability, while Oshoosi, formerly incarcerated, is seemingly carefree and unpredictable. Their relationship is tested when the charismatic Elegba arrives, tempting Oshoosi back to his old habits. As the brothers wrestle with loyalty, freedom, and duty, their humanity is revealed through a raw and heartfelt exploration of the bonds of brotherhood.

Geffen Playhouse's Theater as a Lens for Justice initiative provides access to this production and supplementary programs for populations impacted by incarceration and is supported, in part, by Jayne Baron Sherman.

Tickets currently priced at $45.00 - $129.00. Available by phone at 310.208.2028 or online at www.geffenplayhouse.org. Fees may apply.

