Cast Announced for GREASE at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts

Pink Ladies and Burger Palace Boys, LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT has announced the cast for their upcoming "electrifying" musical GREASE, with book, music & lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, musical direction by Ryan O'Connell, choreography by Christopher M. Albrecht and directed by Kari Hayter. GREASE will preview on Friday, January 20 at 8 pm & Saturday, January 21 at 2 pm (with a press opening on Saturday, January 21 at 8 pm) and will run through Sunday, February 12, 2023 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

The world's best-loved rock-'n-roll musical makes a triumphant return to La Mirada Theatre to start the New Year right! After a whirlwind summer romance, leather-clad greaser Danny and girl-next-door Sandy are unexpectedly reunited when she transfers to Rydell High for senior year. But can they survive the trials and tribulations of teenage life and find true love once more? Bursting with hits including "Summer Nights," "Greased Lightnin'," "Hopelessly Devoted to You," and "You're the One That I Want," this thrilling new production reignites the energy and joy of the show for a new generation. Don't miss it!

The Cast of GREASE will feature Jenna Lea Rosen as "Sandy Dumbrowski," Ryan Reyes as "Danny Zuko,"Domonique Paton as "Betty Rizzo," Bella Hicks as "Frenchy," Melissa Musial as "Marty," Rianny Vasquez as "Jan," Grant Hodges as "Kenickie," Steven-Adam Agdeppa as "Doody," Max Torrez as "Sonny LaTierri," Jalon Matthews as "Roger," Suzanna Guzmán as "Miss Lynch," Todd Adamson as "Vince Fontaine," Desmond Newson as "Johnny Casino/Teen Angel," Monika Peña as "Patty Simcox," James Tolbert as "Eugene," and Taleen Shrikian as "Cha-Cha DiGregorio." Understudies are Kristen Daniels and Adrian Villegas.

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM

KARI HAYTER

(Director) is excited to return to La Mirada after directing the staged reading of American Victoryback in 2019. She has directed plays and musicals for South Coast Repertory, 3-D Theatricals, Chance Theatre, After Hours Theatre Company, Musical Theatre West, International City Theatre, Palos Verdes Performing Arts, Summer Repertory Theatre, Cal Rep, and the Valley Performing Arts Center. Most recently, Kari directed Carrie the Musical for USC, A Light in the Piazza for CCAE Theatricals, and was nominated by the Orange County Theatre Guild for Best Director of a Musical for her production of Striking 12 at the Chance Theatre. Many of her productions have been noted as a Los Angeles Times "Critic's Choice," and she was nominated for the LA Stage Alliance Ovation Award (Best Direction of a Musical) for her productions of Parade (Chance Theatre) and Urinetown (Coeurage Theatre). Kari was also nominated for the LA Drama Critics Circle Award for Theatrical Excellence in Direction and was named Director of the Year by StageScene LA. Kari is part of the musical theatre faculty at AMDA/LA and is a proud member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society.

CHRISTOPHER M. ALBRECHT

(Choreographer) graduated from UCLA with a degree in World Arts and Cultures with an emphasis in dance, and honors in composition. He is currently an LA-based teaching artist and choreographer. Credits include Urinetown with the Coeurage Theater Company, Rock of Ages with Summer Repertory Theater, Hairspray with PVPA/Norris Theater, West Side Story with TACFA's Broadway in the Park, Cabaret at CSULB, and She Loves Me with the Chance Theater.

RYAN O'CONNELL

(Musical Director and Conductor) is an LA-based musical director and has worked on more than 75 productions, including Broadway National Tours, Off-Broadway, and regional productions across the United States. Favorite credits: Ernest Shackleton Loves Me for 2nd Stage NYC, Ragtime (1st National Tour), Mary Poppins for Musical Theatre West, Bonnie & Clyde for Candlelight Pavilion, Into The Woods and In The Heights for Broadway at the Gardens, and Loch Ness for The Rev. He has music directed and written or orchestrated music for Disneyland, Disney World, NBC, CBS, Fox, Netflix, and the Cartoon Network. He also arranges choral music for Shawnee Press/Alfred.

The Design Team for GREASE is as follows: Scenic Design by Stephen Gifford; Lighting Design by Steven Young; Sound Design by Josh Bessom; Costume Design by Maine State Music Theatre; Costume Coordinator, Adam Ramirez; Hair/Wig/Make-up Design by Kaitlin Yagen and Madison Medrano; Properties Design by Kevin Williams. The Casting Director is Julia Flores. The Production Stage Manager is Jill Gold.

GREASE is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company. www.concordtheatricals.com.

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING

GREASE will preview on Friday, January 20 at 8 pm & Saturday, January 21 at 2 pm (with a press opening on Saturday, January 21 at 8 pm) and will run through Sunday, February 12, 2023 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

Performances are Thursdays at 7:30 pm; Fridays at 8 pm; Saturdays at 2 pm & 8 pm and Sundays at 1:30 pm & 6:30 pm. There is no performance on Sunday, January 22 at 6:30 pm.

There will be an Open-Captioned performance on Saturday, February 4 at 2 pm. Talkbacks with the cast and creative team will be on Thursday, January 26 at 7:30 pm and Thursday, February 9 at 7:30 pm.

Tickets range from $19 - $90 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre's website www.LaMiradaTheatre.com or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Group and military discounts are available. $14 Student Tickets are available. Children under 3 will not be admitted into the theatre.

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue, where the 91 and 5 freeways meet. Parking is free.