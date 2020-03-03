Cast Announced For Annie Baker's THE ANTIPODES At The Mark Taper Forum

The cast is set for Pulitzer-winning playwright Annie Baker's sharp new comedy, "The Antipodes," at the Mark Taper Forum March 25 through April 26, 2020. Directed by Machel Ross based on Lila Neugebauer's original direction of the world premiere at Signature Theatre, leads the Center Theatre Group production opens April 1.

The cast includes, in alphabetical order, Andrew Garman, Arye Gross, Josh Hamilton, Alex Hurt, Emily Cass McDonnell, Brian Miskell, Louis Ozawa, Matthew Rauch and Nicole Rodenburg. The creative team features scenic design by Laura Jellinek, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau and sound design by Bray Poor. The choreographer is David Neumann, the illusion consultant is Steve Cuiffo and the production stage manager is David S. Franklin. Casing is by Telsey + Company and Michael Donovan.

A play about people telling stories about telling stories by the playwright that The New York Times has called "one of the freshest and most talented dramatists to emerge Off Broadway in the past decade," "The Antipodes" follows nine characters thrown together in an undefined writers' room.

Ben Brantley of The New York Times called "The Antipodes," "Annie Baker's in-all- ways fabulous new play about professional fabulators in pursuit of the ultimate yarn." Adding, "Directed with a time-blurring seamlessness by Lila Neugebauer ... 'The Antipodes' leaves you glowing with a wondering satisfaction. I mean the happy satiety that comes from being in the hands of a real right-brain/left-brain author who channels her ineffable instincts with a master artisan's practical skills."

Annie Baker's other plays include "John" (Obie Award for Collaboration, Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel nominations for Best Play), "The Flick" (Pulitzer, Susan Smith Blackburn Award, Obie Award for Playwriting, UK Critics Circle Award for Best New Play), "Circle Mirror Transformation" (Obie Award for Best New American Play, Drama Desk nomination for Best Play), "The Aliens" (Obie Award for Best New American Play), "Body Awareness" (Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations for Best Play/Emerging Playwright) and an adaptation of Chekhov's "Uncle Vanya" (Drama Desk nomination for Best Revival), for which she also designed the costumes. Her plays have been produced at over 200 theatres throughout the U.S. and in over a dozen countries. Other honors include a Guggenheim Fellowship, Steinberg Playwriting Award, American Academy of Arts and Letters Award, New York Drama Critics' Circle Award, the Cullman Fellowship at the New York Public Library and a MacArthur Fellowship.

Center Theatre Group, one of the nation's preeminent arts and cultural organizations, is Los Angeles' leading nonprofit theatre company, which, under the leadership of Artistic Director Michael Ritchie, Managing Director Meghan Pressman and Producing Director Douglas C. Baker, programs seasons at the 736-seat Mark Taper Forum and 1600 to 2100- seat Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center in Downtown Los Angeles, and the 317-seat Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City. In addition to presenting and producing the broadest range of theatrical entertainment in the country, Center Theatre Group is one of the nation's leading producers of ambitious new works through commissions and world premiere productions and a leader in interactive community engagement and education programs that reach across generations, demographics and circumstance to serve Los Angeles.

Tickets for "The Antipodes" are available online at CenterTheatreGroup.org, by calling Audience Services at (213) 628-2772 or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Office (at the Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center in Downtown Los Angeles). Tickets range from $25 - $110 (ticket prices are subject to change). The Mark Taper Forum is located at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown L.A. 90012.





