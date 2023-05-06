Casa Romantica Looks To The Community For Support In Reopening And Resuming Activities

Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens is making plans to partially reopen the estate at the end of May. 

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

& JULIET Will Launch a North American Tour in Fall 2024 Photo 1 & JULIET Will Launch a North American Tour in Fall 2024
West Coast Premiere of FAT HAM and More Set For Geffen Playhouse's 2023/24 Season Photo 2 West Coast Premiere of FAT HAM and More Set For Geffen Playhouse's 2023/24 Season
VIDEO: Cast of Pasadena Playhouse's A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Sings 'A Weekend in the Country' Photo 3 VIDEO: First Listen To Pasadena Playhouse's A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre Photo 4 Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre

Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre

As the former home of San Clemente founder Ole Hanson, Casa Romantica is one of the oldest cultural centers in Southern California - and also an important part of the county's history and identity, serving as a beacon of culture, education, and community engagement for residents and visitors alike. After a period of closure due to the devastating landslide of the Ocean Terrace on Thursday, April 27, Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens is making plans to partially reopen the estate at the end of May.

"The City of San Clemente has identified the parts of the estate that are safe from the damage caused by the landslide and present no danger to the staff or public. The safety and well-being of our guests, patrons, volunteers, and staff remain our top priority, and our team is working diligently to secure all approved areas," shared Amy Behrens, Casa Romantica's Executive Director. "We will keep the community informed as progress is made toward our reopening date, and appreciate your continued understanding and support during this challenging time."

As a consequence of the landslide and dynamics of the situation, Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens is faced with unprecedented financial uncertainty as to continuing planned programs, private events, and activities, placing the non-profit in the position of asking for assistance. The non-profit is seeking support via donations in hopes of raising $250,000 by the end of June.

Casa Romantica keenly feels a responsibility to the greater community with the programs it provides for people of all ages in arts, music, history, horticulture, and literature. To help Casa Romantica, visit https://www.casaromantica.org/update-from-casa-romantica/ . Support options include:

  1. Purchase tickets to the Benefit Dinner and Concert: An Evening with Alicia Olatuja on May 11 at the Franciscan Gardens. Purchase tickets here.

  2. Donate to Casa Romantica directly, or through the Spring Renewal Campaign.

  3. Have a venue or space that could be available for off-site events, activities, etc. Reach out to us at info@casaromantica.org

Casa Romantica hopes to reopen select parts of the 2.5 estate for public access at the end of May. Planned cultural events like the 11th Annual Mary Colby Tea planned for Saturday, May 6 has been postponed to June 24, and the upcoming Benefit Dinner and Concert: An Evening with Alicia Olatuja on May 11 has been moved to Franciscan Gardens in San Juan Capistrano. Additional information on the status, relocating, or postponing of cultural events and private events to be shared soon.

"We want to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to the community for its outpouring of support during this challenging time. Your encouragement, patience, and generosity have meant the world to us," adds Behrens. "Now more than ever, we need the community's support to reach our goal of reopening Casa Romantica. As a cultural center that serves as a hub for arts, education, and community engagement, Casa Romantica is a vital part of the San Clemente community. We are committed to reopening our doors and resuming our programs and events as soon as possible."

Casa Romantica remains steadfast in its commitment to preserving and promoting Casa Romantica's rich heritage, arts, and education programs. To donate, learn more, or get involved, please visit CasaRomantica.org and follow on social media at @CasaRomanticaSC.


About Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens:

Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization and is the historic home of the founder of the City of San Clemente. Casa Romantica provides programs for all ages in arts, music, history, and horticulture and is a premier Southern California cultural center. The arts and cultural destination maintains a robust series of year-round programs in arts, music, history, horticulture, and literature for all ages. Casa Romantica hosts a variety of free arts education programs for children year-round. The institution's critically-acclaimed annual Summer Music Academies includes the Music Academy, Classical Music Workshop, and Summer Dance Academy, a Spring Break Arts Week, various art, literature, and horticulture events to grades K-12, and welcomes over 6,000 children from the Capistrano Unified School District each year for STEAM-based field trips that examine the history of San Clemente and the coastal environment. Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens is located at 415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente, CA 92672. Hours: Tuesday-Thursday 10 AM-4 PM; Friday-Sunday 10 AM - 2 PM; closed Mondays and holidays. General admission is $5; Casa Members, active duty military with ID, and children under age 13 visit for FREE. For more information, call (949) 498-2139 or visit CasaRomantica.org

Photo Credit: Cameron Cosgrove
Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH Exhibit In Los Angeles Final Extension Begins June 1 Photo
IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH Exhibit In Los Angeles Final Extension Begins June 1

Lighthouse Immersive has announced that the blockbuster Immersive Van Gogh exhibition at Lighthouse ArtSpace Los Angeles (6400 Sunset Boulevard) will host its final extension starting June 1; it must end June 11 after hosting over 620,000 guests in L.A. since it opened in August of 2021. 

Los Altos Stage Company Presents SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Photo
Los Altos Stage Company Presents SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

Los Altos Stage Company presents Sunday in the Park with George featuring music and Lyrics by STEPHEN SONDHEIM and a book by JAMES LAPINE, June 2-25, 2023.

Gregg T. Daniel To Direct CAN I TOUCH IT at Rogue Machine Theater Photo
Gregg T. Daniel To Direct CAN I TOUCH IT at Rogue Machine Theater

Award winning theater director Gregg T. Daniel is set to direct the new play 'Can I Touch It' written by Francisca Da Silveira at the Rogue Machine Theater.

Join Greg Cipes & More at REBELLION Q&A Today Photo
Join Greg Cipes & More at REBELLION Q&A Today

Join Greg Cipes (The voice of DC's Beast Boy and animal rights advocate) and members of XR Los Angeles for a one-night panel QnA after the 8:30 showing Friday night.


More Hot Stories For You

IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH Exhibit In Los Angeles Final Extension Begins June 1IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH Exhibit In Los Angeles Final Extension Begins June 1
Los Altos Stage Company Presents SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGELos Altos Stage Company Presents SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
Gregg T. Daniel To Direct CAN I TOUCH IT at Rogue Machine TheaterGregg T. Daniel To Direct CAN I TOUCH IT at Rogue Machine Theater
Ken Ludwig's THE COMEDY OF TENORS to be Presented at Canyon Theatre Guild This MonthKen Ludwig's THE COMEDY OF TENORS to be Presented at Canyon Theatre Guild This Month

Videos

Video: Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles Video Video: Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles
Photos/SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album Video
Photos/SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions Video
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY Video
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# (mostly)musicals 46: MOM's the Word
Upstairs at the Federal (5/10-5/10)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Different Drum: The Music of Linda Ronstadt"
Arthur Newman Theatre (5/07-5/07)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shankar Plays Shankar
The Alex Theatre (5/20-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Otello
LA Opera (5/13-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MORE BROADWAY SHOWSTOPPERS WITH GLENN ROSENBLUM
Coachella Valley Repertory (8/03-8/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Complexions Contemporary Ballet
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (6/16-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bring the Noise: If These Walls Could Sing
The Wallis (5/18-5/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Breakup Addict
The Zephyr (6/04-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Book of Days
Campus Theatre, El Camino College (5/12-5/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU