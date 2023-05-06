Casa Romantica Looks To The Community For Support In Reopening And Resuming Activities

As the former home of San Clemente founder Ole Hanson, Casa Romantica is one of the oldest cultural centers in Southern California - and also an important part of the county's history and identity, serving as a beacon of culture, education, and community engagement for residents and visitors alike. After a period of closure due to the devastating landslide of the Ocean Terrace on Thursday, April 27, Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens is making plans to partially reopen the estate at the end of May.

"The City of San Clemente has identified the parts of the estate that are safe from the damage caused by the landslide and present no danger to the staff or public. The safety and well-being of our guests, patrons, volunteers, and staff remain our top priority, and our team is working diligently to secure all approved areas," shared Amy Behrens, Casa Romantica's Executive Director. "We will keep the community informed as progress is made toward our reopening date, and appreciate your continued understanding and support during this challenging time."

As a consequence of the landslide and dynamics of the situation, Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens is faced with unprecedented financial uncertainty as to continuing planned programs, private events, and activities, placing the non-profit in the position of asking for assistance. The non-profit is seeking support via donations in hopes of raising $250,000 by the end of June.

Casa Romantica keenly feels a responsibility to the greater community with the programs it provides for people of all ages in arts, music, history, horticulture, and literature. To help Casa Romantica, visit https://www.casaromantica.org/update-from-casa-romantica/ . Support options include:

Purchase tickets to the Benefit Dinner and Concert: An Evening with Alicia Olatuja on May 11 at the Franciscan Gardens. Purchase tickets here. Donate to Casa Romantica directly, or through the Spring Renewal Campaign. Have a venue or space that could be available for off-site events, activities, etc. Reach out to us at info@casaromantica.org

Casa Romantica hopes to reopen select parts of the 2.5 estate for public access at the end of May. Planned cultural events like the 11th Annual Mary Colby Tea planned for Saturday, May 6 has been postponed to June 24, and the upcoming Benefit Dinner and Concert: An Evening with Alicia Olatuja on May 11 has been moved to Franciscan Gardens in San Juan Capistrano. Additional information on the status, relocating, or postponing of cultural events and private events to be shared soon.

"We want to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to the community for its outpouring of support during this challenging time. Your encouragement, patience, and generosity have meant the world to us," adds Behrens. "Now more than ever, we need the community's support to reach our goal of reopening Casa Romantica. As a cultural center that serves as a hub for arts, education, and community engagement, Casa Romantica is a vital part of the San Clemente community. We are committed to reopening our doors and resuming our programs and events as soon as possible."

Casa Romantica remains steadfast in its commitment to preserving and promoting Casa Romantica's rich heritage, arts, and education programs. To donate, learn more, or get involved, please visit CasaRomantica.org and follow on social media at @CasaRomanticaSC.



About Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens:

Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization and is the historic home of the founder of the City of San Clemente. Casa Romantica provides programs for all ages in arts, music, history, and horticulture and is a premier Southern California cultural center. The arts and cultural destination maintains a robust series of year-round programs in arts, music, history, horticulture, and literature for all ages. Casa Romantica hosts a variety of free arts education programs for children year-round. The institution's critically-acclaimed annual Summer Music Academies includes the Music Academy, Classical Music Workshop, and Summer Dance Academy, a Spring Break Arts Week, various art, literature, and horticulture events to grades K-12, and welcomes over 6,000 children from the Capistrano Unified School District each year for STEAM-based field trips that examine the history of San Clemente and the coastal environment. Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens is located at 415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente, CA 92672. Hours: Tuesday-Thursday 10 AM-4 PM; Friday-Sunday 10 AM - 2 PM; closed Mondays and holidays. General admission is $5; Casa Members, active duty military with ID, and children under age 13 visit for FREE. For more information, call (949) 498-2139 or visit CasaRomantica.org

Photo Credit: Cameron Cosgrove

ᐧ