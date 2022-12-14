Casa Romantica Celebrates Diverse Southern California Culture With “Vietnamese-American Stories” Themed Programming
The Orange County Arts destination honors Vietnamese-American creatives through art and community events.
Start the new year with a celebration of culture! Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, San Clemente's nonprofit cultural center and arts destination, is commemorating Vietnamese culture with its latest theme, Vietnamese-American Stories, this January.
Dedicated to highlighting the many cultures that make up the community around southern California, Vietnamese-American Stories is the second of the four Casa Connections themes for the season. Vietnamese-American Stories at Casa Romantica has activities for all ages to enjoy; from a public opening reception, art exhibition, Vietnamese coffee concert, family-friendly activities, and more! For more information on Casa Romantica and Vietnamese-American Stories, visit CasaRomantica.org.
Casa Romantica's thematic Connections: Cultural Program Season curates a cluster of events to specific themes throughout the year. As the second theme in the 2022-2023 Casa Captivating season, Vietnamese-American Stories will include four unique events to celebrate the rich culture. The programming began with a Viet Film Fest screening of award-winning films in November, and will continue with the official Vietnamese-American Stories Opening Reception on January 10th. Enjoy complimentary wine, appetizers, and be one of the first to see the curated exhibit and meet artist Hùng Viet Nguyen. Nguyen will showcase his vibrant collection of otherworldly landscape paintings inspired by traditional art forms such as woodblock print and scroll painting. The exhibit will stay open in Casa Romantica's Gallery and available for viewing during public hours through March 2023.
Other Vietnamese-American Stories themed offerings include a coffee concert with gourmet Vietnamese Coffee, as well as a D. Yoder Family Sunday celebrating Lunar New Year with free admission, exciting performances, and activities. These themed events are all in addition to Casa Romantica's weekly offerings and classes, such as a free Storytime for kids every Wednesday, daily public visitation hours, family-friendly activities, and so much more!
VIETNAMESE-AMERICAN STORIES EVENTS:
-
Opening Reception of Vietnamese-American Stories: Hùng Viet Nguyen
-
Tuesday, January 10, 2023 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm • FREE
-
Be one of the first to see the vibrant, unique exhibit and meet artist Hùng Viet Nguyen. The reception is free and open to the public.
-
-
Hùng Viet Nguyen Art Exhibition
-
On display January 10 - March 5, 2023
-
Hung's otherworldly landscape paintings inspired by traditional art forms such as woodblock print and scroll painting will be on display in the Gallery during public hours.
-
-
Coffee Concert with Vietnamese Coffee
-
Friday, January 20, 2023 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am • FREE - $5
-
Enjoy a special edition of Casa's monthly Coffee Concerts with gourmet Vietnamese coffee and free music in the main salon. Included with general admission.
-
-
D. Yoder Family Sundays: Lunar New Year Celebration
-
Sunday, February 5, 2023 @ 10:00 am - 2:00 pm • FREE
-
Celebrate Lunar New Year at Casa Romantica with lion dance performances, family-friendly activities, and more! One of the most popular events of the year.
-
Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens
415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente, CA 92672
TICKETS:
-
Please RSVP for Vietnamese-American Stories Opening Reception at casaromantica.org/vietnamese-artists/
-
More information, events, and additional details can be found at www.casaromantica.org
