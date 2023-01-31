Casa Romantica Announces 2023 Spring and Summer Season of Programming

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jan. 31, 2023  

Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, Orange County's major cultural institution and arts destination, has announced its programming for the 2023 Spring and Summer seasons.

Continuing its mission to connect with the community through its events and experiences, the nonprofit center welcomes visitors of all ages with unique themes and activities to celebrate the diverse cultures of Southern California. Starting in March, Casa Romantica will offer an array of extraordinary experiences including an intimate look at California's landscapes with a historic art exhibit, award-winning concerts from Jazz, classical, to poetic pop, a 5-day Celtic Spring Festival, specially-curated dance performances, and so much more. To view a complete lineup of events, purchase tickets or memberships, and learn more, please visit CasaRomantica.org.

"We are so excited to welcome new and returning visitors to Casa Romantica for the upcoming season. We are debuting free arts programs, new performances, and a historic California Art exhibit," said Amy Behrens, Executive Director of Casa Romantica. "No matter if you love music, dance, film, or want to spend a day out with your family, there is something for everyone at Casa Romantica."

Starting off the spring season is Casa Romantica's first fundraiser of the year, An Evening with Alicia Olatuja, on March 10. Praised in The New York Times as "a singer with a strong and luscious tone," Olatuja combines the earthy with the sublime, bringing a grounded relatability to genres as lofty as classical, as venerated as jazz, and as gritty as R&B. On her stunning Resilience Music Alliance debut, Intuition: Songs From The Minds Of Women, Olatuja lends her distinctive approach to celebrating the artistic output of noted female composers. All funds raised will go toward future Casa Romantica programming as well as maintaining the historic estate and grounds.

Experience history through art with Casa Romantica's historic art exhibition, Inspired by History - California Impressionists 1865-2022. On display from March 16 - June 4, this exhibition will take a closer look at California's most famous sights. Pieces from the historic Boseker Family Art Collection will be paired with award-winning, San Clemente-based artist Rick J. Delanty's contemporary painting of the same location. A free public opening reception and viewing of the exhibition will take place on Friday, March 16 at 6 p.m. Additional events surrounding the historic art exhibition include an Art Talk with artist Jean Stern on March 23, an Artist Spotlight to meet Delanty, learn more about his work, and watch plein air painters from the Laguna Plein Air Painters Association on April 7. Kids can join in too with a special D. Yoder Family Sunday: All About Plein Air Painting with crafts, live demonstrations, and onsite plein air painters on May 7. Find more information at casaromantica.org/mec-category/art-exhibitions/.

Celebrate the arts and traditions of Ireland and Scotland with music and community activities suitable for the whole family with Casa Romantica's Celtic Spring Festival. From April 26 - April 30, the 5-day festival will include both daytime and special evening events surrounding the culture of the enchanted isles. Kids and kids-at-heart can enjoy a daily Celtic Flowers Scavenger Hunt, a Celtic knot craft, and more during daily general admission. Adults can explore Casa Romantica and sip their way through different alcoholic beverages inspired by Celtic traditions at the Celtic Tasting Garden (21+) on Thursday, April 27. On April 28, experience the world-renowned musician at the Eric Rigler: Celtic Music in Hollywood concert, where Hollywood's most recorded piper performs iconic songs from his 30-year career in the film, television and recording industries including Titanic, Braveheart, and more. Want to enjoy all the exciting evening events? Festival passes are available to purchase for $100 at casaromantica.org/events/celtic-spring-festival/.

Experience a dream summer and unlock Casa Romantica in the evening with Summer Vibes Unlocked Pass, a new program debuting for the summer months! Valid from June 1 - August 31, passes are available for $50 per person for ages 18+ and include access to all Casa Vibes concerts, outdoor Cinema Screenings, daily visitor hours including Twilight Tuesdays and monthly Coffee Concerts, and an exclusive invite to a Casa Romantica Member Party. To get a pass and learn more, visit www.casaromantica.org/upcoming-events/summer-vibes-unlocked/.

Following the spring celebration, the Latino-inspired summer theme of "El Verano'' will heat up the Casa Romantica estate with music, dance, and movies throughout July and August. Be one of the first to see the solo art exhibition by Lourdes Villagomez, a Mexican contemporary artist known for her colorful paintings and murals about Mexican culture, on display from June 15 - September 3. On Friday, June 30, join Ballet Folklórico de Los Angeles for an evening of original choreography inspired by the traditional dances of Mexico with masterfully executed and unique musical arrangements performed live by Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuellar. Bring the family for a special screening of Encanto on Sunday, July 9, or enjoy a date night out with candy, popcorn, and wine for Casa Cinema: La Bamba. Swing into summer every Tuesday in May and learn from the Latino Dance Series with Sway Ballroom. There will also be special kid's music performances, a highly-anticipated Casa Cool concert with Gilbert Castellanos Latin Jazz Band, art classes, and more. For a complete lineup of El Verano events, visit casaromantica.org/mec-category/el-verano/.

From daily public hours, dance and music classes, movie nights, Casa Kids activities, special events, and so much more, there is something for everyone to enjoy all year at Casa Romantica. Enjoy a jam-packed spring and summer schedule and find a complete list of events at CasaRomantica.org/calendar/.

To learn more about the cultural center and arts destination, the history of the estate, or plan a trip, please visit CasaRomantica.org and follow on social media at @CasaRomanticaSC.




