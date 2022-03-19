Carole J. Bufford to Bring VINTAGE POP! to Hollywood

After sellout engagements in New York and London, singer Carole J. Bufford will bring her newest show Vintage Pop! to Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood, The Purple Room in Palm Springs, and Martinis in San Diego. She will appear in Hollywood on Wednesday, March 30, at 8:30pm; in Palm Springs on Friday, April 1, at 8pm; and in San Diego on Saturday, April 2, at 8pm.



Vintage Pop! travels by decade, from the 1920s to the 1980s, exploring how the style and sound of pop music has developed over the years. With exciting, fresh takes on these multi-generational songs, Bufford will present an evening of powerhouse vocals, fun stories behind the music, and her inimitable delivery of songs audiences love. The show will feature music originally made famous by Judy Garland, Sophie Tucker, Louis Armstrong, Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis, Chuck Berry, The Beatles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Sting, Tina Turner, and more.



Said Stephen Holden of The New York Times, "The real thing ... you know it when you see it. The way [Bufford's] voice, with its blues inflections, cut a swath, leaving nothing standing, tempts me to describe her with groveling hyperbole as an earthier, more acerbic 21st century Barbra Streisand." And Clive Davis of The Times (UK) said, "Her voice, bright yet sensual, soared ... Bufford threw herself into each number ... her exuberance and sense of humor won us over from the start."



Admission at Catalina Jazz Club is $20-$35. Doors open at 7pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply) and showtime is 8:30pm. For more information and to purchase tickets online go to www.CatalinaJazzClub.com or www.TicketWeb.com. Order before March 23 and save $5 with code EARLYBIRD (restrictions apply). Proof of covid vaccination will be required for entry and masks are required while moving about the club. To make reservations by phone, call (323) 466-2210. Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 W. Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, 90028.



Admission at The Purple Room is $30-$35. Doors open at 6pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply) and showtime is 8pm. For more information and to purchase tickets online go to www.PurpleRoomPalmSprings.com. Proof of covid vaccination will be required for entry and masks are required while moving about the club. To make reservations by phone, call (760) 322-4422. The Purple Room is located inside Club Trinidad Resort at 1900 E. Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs, 92264.



Admission at Martini's is $20-$35. Doors open at 6:30pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply) and showtime is 8pm. For more information and to purchase tickets online go to https://www.martinissandiego.com. Proof of covid vaccination will be required for entry and masks are required while moving about the club. To make reservations by phone, call (619) 546-9983. Martinis is located at 3940 Fourth Avenue in San Diego, 92103.

Photo Credits: Peter Carrier