Cage The Elephant to Host 'An Evening With Cage The Elephant' LA Show At The Echoplex

Cage The Elephant, the GRAMMY® Award-winning rock band has announced an intimate show at LA’s Echoplex on May 7th.

Fans can now request up to two tickets for the Cage The Elephant show in LA HERE. Requests must be submitted by Tuesday, April 30 at 10 PM PT and do not guarantee tickets. Ticket confirmations will be sent out by the evening of Friday, May 3.



Recently the band shared their new single “Good Time,” off their forthcoming album Neon Pill (May 17, RCA Records). “Good Time” follows recent singles from the new album including “Out Loud” and “Neon Pill,” which scored the band their 11th #1 song on Billboard’s Alternative Chart. Listen to “Good Time” here.



Neon Pill finds the Kentucky-bred six piece—brothers Matthew Shultz [vocals] and Brad Shultz [guitar], Daniel Tichenor [bass], Jared Champion [drums], Nick Bockrath [lead guitar], and Matthan Minster [guitar, keys, backing vocals]— forging new musical ground, while maintaining their uncompromising creativity and wildly cathartic performances. “To me, Neon Pill is the first record where we were consistently uninfluenced, and I mean that in a positive way,” observes Matthew. “Everything is undoubtedly expressed through having settled into finding our own voice. We’ve always drawn inspiration from artists we love, and at times we’ve even emulated some of them to a certain degree. With this album, having gone through so much, life had almost forced us into becoming more and more comfortable with ourselves. We weren’t reaching for much outside of the pure experience of self expression, and simultaneously not necessarily settling either. We just found a uniqueness in simply existing.” The album is available to pre-order on all formats here.



Cage The Elephant’s 45-date North American US tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off on June 20 in Salt Lake City with shows in cities including Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York City (full dates below), with support from Young The Giant & Bakar on most dates. Tickets and VIP available for all dates are on sale now here.



From their humble beginnings in Bowling Green, Kentucky, Cage The Elephant have gone on to become one of the generation’s premier rock bands. They have earned dozens of Gold, Platinum, and Multiplatinum certifications, tallied over 5 billion streams, and notched eleven #1 records on Alternative Radio and 5 #1 records on Triple A Radio. Their previous two albums Tell Me I’m Pretty [2015] and Social Cues [2019] garnered consecutive Best Rock Album GRAMMY® Awards. They are maybe most celebrated for their live show. The stage is their home turf, where they are most comfortable, and their performances, ecstatic and unchained, as well as cathartic and soul bearing are what Neon Pill achieves in documenting.



Neon Pill, produced by John Hill, materialized during sessions at Sonic Ranch in El Paso, Electric Lady in New York, Sound Emporium in Nashville, Echo Mountain in North Carolina, and at Hill’s own studio in Los Angeles, and alchemized a season of tragedy and turbulence into the twelve tracks on their sixth full-length album. Nine months into the pandemic, Matthew and Brad lost their father. The band weathered the back-to-back deaths of friends, while Matthew experience depression and a mental breakdown, culminating in hospitalization. Coming out on the other side, he learned quite a bit about himself, and gained a whole lot of strength and wisdom. Neon Pill came to life in the eye of the storm.

Cage The Elephant Tour Dates

May 7– Los Angeles, CA at Echoplex

June 20 – West Valley City, UT at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre^

June 22 – Seattle, WA at Climate Pledge Arena^

June 23 – Ridgefield, WA at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater^

June 24 – Bend, OR at Hayden Homes Amphitheater^

June 26 – Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena^

June 28 – Edmonton, AB at Rogers Place^

June 30 – Spokane, WA at BECU Live at Northern Quest^

July 2 – San Francisco, CA at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium*

July 3 – Santa Barbara, CA at Santa Barbara Bowl^~

July 5 – Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^

July 6 – San Diego, CA at Viejas Arena^

July 7 – Los Angeles, CA at Kia Forum^

July 9 – Albuquerque, NM at Isleta Amphitheater^

July 11 – Austin, TX at Moody Center^

July 12 – Houston, TX at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman^

July 13 – Fort Worth, TX at Dickies Arena^

July 15 – Rogers, AR at Walmart AMP^

Aug 2 – Alpharetta, GA at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre*

Aug 3 – Raleigh, NC at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek^

Aug 4 – Charlotte, NC at PNC Music Pavilion*

Aug 7 – Noblesville, IN at Ruoff Music Center^

Aug 8 – Madison, WI at Breese Stevens Field^

Aug 10 – Winnipeg, MB at Canada Life Centre^

Aug 12 – Minneapolis, MN at Target Center^

Aug 14 – Chicago, IL at Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC^

Aug 16 – Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena^

Aug 18 – Saratoga Springs, NY at Broadview Stage at SPAC^

Aug 19 – Bridgeport, CT at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater^

Aug 21 – Gilford, NH at BankNH Pavilion^

Aug 22 – Mansfield, MA at Xfinity Center*

Aug 24 – Holmdel, NJ at PNC Bank Arts Center^

Aug 26 – Montreal, QC at Centre Bell^

Aug 27 – Toronto, ON at Budweiser Stage^

Aug 29 – Burgettstown, PA at The Pavilion at Star Lake^

Aug 30 – Cincinnati, OH at Riverbend Music Center^

Sept 5 – New York, NY at Madison Square Garden^

Sept 6 – Philadelphia, PA at TD Pavilion at the Mann^

Sept 7 – Lewiston, NY at Artpark Mainstage Theater^

Sept 9 – Cleveland, OH at Blossom Music Center^

Sept 10 – Detroit, MI at Pine Knob Music Theatre^

Sept 12 – St. Louis, MO at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^

Sept 13 – Des Moines, IA at Wells Fargo Arena^

Sept 14 – Kansas City, MO at Starlight Theatre^

Sept 16 – Omaha, NE at CHI Health Center Omaha^

Sept 18 – Denver, CO at Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

^with Young The Giant and Bakar

* with Bakar

~Non-Live Nation Date

About Cage The Elephant

Since forming in 2006, Cage The Elephant have quietly bloomed as one of this generation’s premier rock bands buoyed by uncompromising creativity and wildly cathartic performances. Thus far, they have earned dozens of Gold, Platinum, and Multi Platinum certifications, tallied 5 billion streams and counting, and notched eleven #1 records on Alternative Radio and 5 #1 records on Triple A Radio. The guys consecutively garnered two GRAMMY® Awards in the category of “Best Rock Album” for both Tell Me I’m Pretty [2015] and Social Cues [2019]. Of the latter, Entertainment Weekly raved, “The album's introspection paired with its urgent energy make Cage The Elephant sound more passionate than ever.” In the meantime, their music has also surged through popular culture as “Cigarette Daydreams” graced the soundtrack of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 blockbuster video game, “Goodbye” appeared in The Summer I Turned Pretty, and “Trouble” powered a global campaign for Amazon Prime. Plus, they’re the rare force of nature who can inspire millions of TikTok creates or hold their own on stage with Dave Grohl and duet with Iggy Pop and Beck. The Kentucky-bred six-piece instinctually lean on their enduring bond as both musicians and friends to get through anything and everything. Together, the band members make sense of life’s unpredictability and uncertainty via music. Moments of elation might take the form of sticky hooks, swaggering rhythms, or upbeat guitars, while tense riffs and jittery grooves could give shape to feelings of anxiety, doubt, or instability. As such, the group fearlessly alchemize a season of tragedy and turbulence into the twelve tracks on their sixth full-length album, Neon Pill [RCA Records].

