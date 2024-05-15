Max Renews CONAN O'BRIEN MUST GO For A Second Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and Max Content have announced that Max has renewed the critically acclaimed original travel series CONAN O’BRIEN MUST GO for a six-episode second season.

CONAN O’BRIEN MUST GO features the Emmy®-winning host visiting new friends he's met through his podcast, “Conan O’Brien Needs a Fan,” where he dives deep with listeners from around the world. Making stops in Norway, Thailand, Argentina, and Ireland, O’Brien surprises some of his most memorable fans while also taking in local culture, cuisine, and sights.

The four-episode first season marked the legendary host’s return to television with a “delightful” (Variety) and “side-splitting” (NPR) comedy that is full of “smartly stupid fun” (The Hollywood Reporter).

Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Late Night & Specials, says “Conan’s ridiculousness knows no bounds. Our audience told us in no uncertain terms that four episodes of CONAN O’BRIEN MUST GO is not nearly enough. To which we say, be careful what you wish for.”

"This latest travel show has been so fun and rewarding that I suspected it was all a cruel prank. My apologies in advance to the next six countries" said O’Brien.

The series is produced by Conaco; executive producers are Conan O’Brien and Jeff Ross.

Comments