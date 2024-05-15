ABC News to Host 2024 Election Presidential Debate in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ABC News has announced that a 2024 election presidential debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 10. The primetime debate will air on ABC, the 24/7 streaming network ABC NEWS LIVE and Hulu.

ABC News will make the debate available to simulcast on additional broadcast and streaming news networks in America.

To qualify for participation, candidates must fulfill the requirements outlined in Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution of the United States; file a Statement of Candidacy with the Federal Election Commission; appear on a sufficient number of state ballots to reach the 270 electoral vote threshold to win the presidency prior to the eligibility deadline; agree to accept the rules and format of the debate; and receive at least 15% in four separate national polls of registered or likely voters that meet ABC’s standards for reporting.

Information on moderators, format and additional details will be provided at a later date.

About ABC News

ABC News is America’s No. 1 news source, providing straightforward, fact-driven journalism across broadcast, streaming, digital and audio. ABC’s award-winning programs include “Good Morning America,” “World News Tonight with David Muir,” “Nightline,” “20/20,” “This Week with George Stephanopoulos,” “GMA3: What You Need to Know,” and “The View.” Other platforms include ABC News Live, ABC News Studios, ABC News Digital, ABC Audio, FiveThirtyEight, and NewsOne. Based in New York City, ABC News is comprised of three U.S. bureaus and eight international bureaus, with a presence in more than 20 countries around the world.

