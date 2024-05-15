Frankie Avalon Returns to the Studio After 45 Years; New Music Coming May 18

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In a remarkable comeback that echoes through the annals of music history, the legendary Frankie Avalon is making an extraordinary return to the recording studio after a hiatus of 45 years. A musical luminary since the late 1950s, Avalon has been an integral part of American pop culture, leaving an indelible mark on the entertainment industry.

Frankie Avalon's illustrious career took flight with a string of chart-topping hits in the late 1950s and early 1960s, solidifying his status as a teen idol and a cultural icon. With timeless classics such as "Venus," "Why," and "Bobby Sox to Stockings," Avalon's smooth vocals and undeniable charisma captivated audiences worldwide. His influence extended beyond music, with a successful foray into acting that saw him starring in numerous films, notably alongside Annette Funicello in the famed "Beach Party" series and in the 1978 film of Grease, where he sang the song "Beauty School Dropout."

The decision to step back into the recording studio for the first time in 45 years is a testament to Avalon's enduring passion for music and his desire to connect with fans anew. Having last recorded "Beauty School Dropout" in a studio, the upcoming collaboration with New Jersey native, Tommy Cono promises to reintroduce this iconic track to a new generation of music enthusiasts.

"Frankie looked at me saying, 'Tommy, the last time I was in a recording studio was in 1978 when I originally recorded this song,'" remarked Tommy Cono, reflecting on the significance of the moment as an up and coming entertainer. This heartfelt quote encapsulates the nostalgia and excitement surrounding Avalon's return to the studio and the revival of "Beauty School Dropout."

Avalon's career has been marked by versatility, spanning the realms of music, film, and television. From his chart-topping hits to his successful film career, which includes classics like "The Alamo" and "I’ll Take Sweden," Avalon has consistently demonstrated a multifaceted talent that transcends genres.

The collaboration with Tommy Cono, The Voice Of Tribute, adds another layer to Avalon's musical journey. Cono, known for his distinctive voice and previous collaborations with Avalon's friend Bobby Rydell, brings a fresh and complementary dynamic to this reunion.

Joe Montello, Avalon's long-time friend and manager to Tommy Cono, played a pivotal role in facilitating this musical rendezvous. Montello's deep understanding of both artists' strengths and the rich tapestry of their shared history has culminated in a collaboration that promises to be both nostalgic and groundbreaking.

"I've known Frankie for many years; he's a great friend of mine. As Tommy's manager and mentor, I'm honored to produce this record with these two incredible talents," expressed Joey Montello, underlining the unique camaraderie and expertise he brings to this historic collaboration.

As fans eagerly await the release of the revitalized "Beauty School Dropout" and the enchanting rendition of "Beach Blanket Bingo," set to be released on May 18th of this year, the excitement surrounding Frankie Avalon's return is palpable. A music video for "Beauty School Dropout" adds a visual dimension to the auditory delight, creating an immersive experience for fans of all ages.

Frankie Avalon's return to the recording studio is not just a revival; it's a celebration of an enduring legacy, a journey through time, and a reaffirmation of the timeless appeal of his music.

Photo credit: Thomas Coniglio

