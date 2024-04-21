Cabarabia Productions to Present OUR NAME IS BARBARA Next Weekend at Catalina Jazz Club

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cabarabia Productions, Clifford Bell, Producer and Director will present a fundraiser with 32 performers benefiting Project Angel Food entitled, The 26th Anniversary of Our Name Is Barbra, A Musical Celebration of Barbra Streisand's Birthday on Sunday, April 28, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. at Catalina Jazz Club, 6725 West Sunset Boulevard (at McCadden Avenue), Hollywood, CA 90028. Tickets may be purchased by calling Catalina Jazz Club at 323-466-2210, or online at the button below. Cast subject to change.



Mary Fisher, an AIDS and social justice advocate, renowned artist, best-selling author and global philanthropist who serves on the Board of Directors for Project Angel Food, will make a Special Appearance. An HIV-positive woman and recipient of five honorary degrees, Fisher was the recipient of Project Angel Food's 2023 Angel Award for profoundly impacting lives worldwide through her creative contributions and advocacy extending across art, education and social justice.



The cabaret show of Broadway tunes and popular songs will star performers: Teri Ralston (Original Broadway Productions of “Company” and “A Little Night Music”); Michael Maguire (Tony Award, New York Drama Desk and New York Theatre World Winner for his role of Enjolras in Original Broadway Cast of Les Misérables”); Jason Graae (Broadway: “A Grand Night For Singing,” “Falsettos,” “Stardust,” “Snoopy!!!,” “Do Black Patent Leather Shoes Really Reflect Up?;” Off-Broadway: “Hello, Muddah, Hello Fadduh,” “Forever Plaid;” National Tours: “Wicked,” “Falsettos” and “Ragtime” (World Premiere); Anastasia Barzee (Original Broadway Casts of “White Christmas,” “Napoleon” and “Henry IV;” Also on Broadway: “Urinetown,” “Jekyll & Hyde” and “Miss Saigon;” Television and Film: “She Said,” “Fair Game,” “The Good Fight,” “Law & Order SVU,” “Hunters,” “FBI,” “Madam Secretary,” “Beauty and The Beast”); Kerry O'Malley (Broadway: “Into The Woods;” Television “The Killer,” “Nightbitch,” “Mea Culpa,” “Six Triple Eight” and “Brotherhood”); Kirby Tepper (Broadway: “On Your Toes;” Television and Film: “Cheers,” “Wings;” Wrote a song for the movie, “Shrek,” and the Book for the show, “Lullaby of Broadway: The Life And Lyrics of Al Dubin”); Nita Whitaker (Broadway: “Trouble in Mind;” World Premiere of “Ragtime;” Recording Artist and Author); Gregg Marx (Daytime Emmy AwardÒ winner, “As The World Turns;” Descendent of the Hollywood legends, The Marx Brothers); Julie Garyné (First National Tour: “Come Fly Away,” Fifth National Tour: “CATS;” “HAIR” and “CHESS” in Concert on Broadway; Television: “Curb Your Enthusiasm”); Karen Benjamin and Alan Chapman (Prolific Cabaret and Concert Performers; Carnegie Hall; Lincoln Center; Chapman is a beloved radio personality on KUSC 91.5 FM in Los Angeles.)



Featured Performers will include: Shelly Goldstein (Writer, Performer and Director who has written for Stephen Colbert, Steve Martin and Hugh Jackman; “GroovyShelly” Cabaret Show has played throughout the U.S. and U.K.); Shawn Ryan (Semi-Finalist on NBC's “America's Got Talent;” Other Television: “Famous in Love,” “Bones,” “The Mentalist,” “One Night Stand Up;” Co-Founder of The Young Actors' Theatre Camp); Dana Meller (Broadway: “Les Misérables,” First National Tour: “The Full Monty”); Mark Arthur Miller (“Soul Searching”); Patricia Canale (Theater” “Who's Sorry Now – The Connie Francis Story;” Film & Television: “A Little Late with Lilly Singh,” “Murder In The Heartland,” “Angels and Demons”); Steve Masterson (Original Broadway Production of “Shenandoah;” Toured with his cabaret show, “With a Song in my Heart”); Glenn Rosenblum (“Glenn Rosenblum Is The Musical Man,” “Broadway Showstoppers Lecture Series”); Katrina Aguilar (A young woman on the Autism Spectrum; “Part Of Your World: How The Music of Disney Films Brought Me Out Of My Isolation”); Angelo Divino (Prolific Artist who specializes in Celebrity Portraiture; Divino created the artwork has been creating the key artwork for this Our Name IS Barbra fundraising event for many years); Michael J. Libow (Beverly Hills Real Estate Rock Star and Philanthropist); and The Vocal Quartet, FOURPLAY, consisting of Clifford Bell, Mary Pat Bowe, Andrea Press and

Kelley Yearout.



Pianists will include: David Scott Cohen, Michael Collum, David J. Kaminsky, Peter Smith and Gerald Sternbach; Alexander Frank will be on Bass and Tom Bowe will be on Drums.



VIP Tickets for the show are $135.00 each and include Premium Seating, Three-Course Dinner with Salad and Dessert and Pre-Paid Parking. General Admission Tickets are $45.00 each. Dinner or a two-drink minimum is required in addition to tickets to the show, plus a $0.49 music royalty fee per patron. On Sunday, April 28, 2024 doors will open at 6:00 p.m., with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. Valet parking is available, as well metered street parking.

About Catalina Jazz Club:

The American dream came true for Catalina Popescu in October of 1986 when she and her, now late, husband Bob Popescu created a supper club devoted to serving an experience of superb eats and the shared magic of live performance. That grand experience began at the door where every night her mother Maria would greet each guest as family and share in their love of music. Housed in Hollywood and decked out in a timeless charm, the club offers a cozy ambience under sparkling stage lights garnished with its signature concoction – Jazz.



The first artist to grace the stage was the masterful flutist and saxophonist Buddy Collette, and ever since then, over the past 37 years, the Catalina Jazz Club has hosted the most illustrious legends of all time – from the powerful puffers of Dizzy Gillespie to the electrified fingers of McCoy Tyner, the bubbly belt of Dee Dee Bridgewater and Lynda Carter, the flirtatious saxophone of Joshua Redman, the slick strumming of Kenny Burrell, the insane drum clinic of Steve Gadd, the romance of Steve Tyrell, and the Masterclass of Mike Stern.



For Catalina, Jazz is our way of life. It breathes pain. It knows love. It dreams hope. It bleeds courage. Whether we're showcasing Broadway, Soul, Rhythm & Blues, or stand-up comedy, the lesson learned from all the greats who have serenaded our spirits is how to connect to one another. The Catalina Jazz Club has been honored by A.S.M.A.C., California Jazz Foundation, Los Angeles Jazz Society, and a City of Los Angeles Certificate of Appreciation on their 25th Anniversary, which was awarded by Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and the Los Angeles City Council. For tickets and info, visit www.CatalinaJazzClub.com

About Project Angel Food:

PROJECT ANGEL FOOD delivers over 1.5 million Medically Tailored Meals each year, feeding 2,500 people per day living with critical illness in L.A. County. Founded in 1989 in response to the AIDS crisis and expanding its mission to cover all life-threatening illness, Project Angel Food nearly doubled the number of people they serve during COVID. Project Angel Food has remained a beacon of service and reliability in the community for 34 years. Learn more at www.angelfood.org