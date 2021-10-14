CYRANO Will Be Performed at Cinnabar Theater in December

Petaluma's premier theater company, Cinnabar Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director Nathan Cummings and Executive Director Diane Dragone will present "Cyrano" a play with music, performing December 31st through January 17th.

This play will premiere at Cinnabar Theater on New Years Eve as a special event where guests can enjoy a glass of champagne and celebrate an East Coast Countdown to the New Year.

Director James Pelican will lead this three actor play with Jared Emerson-Johnson as the musical director. Cyrano, adapted by Jo Roets from the play by Edmond Rostand, will feature Lluis Valls as Cyrano, Allie Pratt as Roxane, and Sarah McKereghan as de Guiche and others. 3 band members from The Rivertown Skifflers will join band leader Jared Emerson-Johnson as the onstage band for this show.

This production of Cyrano tells the celebrated story of Cyrano de Bergerac, a master of swordplay and wordplay, but a "magnificent Mount Everest of a nose" blocks his path to true love. From Parisian balconies to bloody battlefields, tongue-tied Christian borrows Cyrano's words to woo beautiful Roxane - but is she falling for Christian's looks or Cyrano's soul? A cast of three actors triangulates this classic into a lightning-paced romance of duels, panache, sacrifice - and an enormous schnoz. It will take a gaggle of the finest players as well as the toe-tapping rhythms of the North Bay's finest jug band The Rivertown Skifflers to get all these questions answered before the curtain drops.

The Cyrano creative team includes Peter Q. Parish, Set Designer; Wayne Hovey, Lighting Designer; Elly Lichenstein, Costume Designer; Ross Tiffany-Brown, Stage Manager; and Justin Warren, Videography/Editing.

All nine performances will be presented live at Cinnabar Theater.

Friday, Dec. 31 at 7.30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 1 at 7.30 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 2 at 2 p.m.;

Friday, Jan. 7 at 7.30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 8 at 7.30 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 9 at 2 p.m.;

Friday, Jan 14 at 7.30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 15 at 7.30 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 16 at 2 p.m.

Tickets for the New Years Eve performance, include a glass of champagne, and are $40 (general), $38 (senior), and $30 (student/military).

The remaining eight theater performances are $35 (general), $33 (senior) and $25 (students/military).

Tickets for all nine performances are now on sale via www.cinnabartheater.org or call (707) 763-8920.

Cinnabar Theater is a fully vaccinated company with COVID compliance protocols in place. The entire Cinnabar Theater staff and all members of Cry It Out - production staff, cast and crew are fully vaccinated; actors will not be masked throughout the performance. All audience members must be vaccinated, show proof of vaccination at the door and wear a mask inside the theater.

https://cinnabartheater.org/safety-protocols-ticketing-information/