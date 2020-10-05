CSArts-SGV Announces Michael R. Jackson, Dan Povenmire and More for 2020-2021 Master Artist Series

Angel Blue, Eric Whitacre, Elsa Chang, Ahmed Best and more are also featured as guest artists.

Even during the current period of distance education, California School of the Arts ─ San Gabriel Valley (CSArts-SGV) continues to provide meaningful learning experiences for its students through exceptional programming, including its Master Artist Series. Now in its fourth year, this unique program provides students with the opportunity to learn from real-world experts hailing from all corners of the artistic world. Acclaimed artists, performers, authors, educators and top industry leaders share knowledge and career advice through demonstrations, workshops, panel discussions, master classes and more.

"For an aspiring young artist, the experience of working directly with a professional is often life-changing as it strengthens their belief in themselves and what's possible," said CSArts-SGV Founder Ralph Opacic, Ed.D. "Although many of our classes will take place virtually to begin the school year, the students will still be able to receive feedback on their work, hear inspiring stories and ask their burning questions. We are grateful to the artists for their time and passion in giving back to the next generation by providing this transformative experience."

Highly anticipated guest artists include director and character artist Dan Povenmire, acclaimed soprano Angel Blue, renowned conductor and composer Eric Whitacre, award-winning playwright and composer Michael R. Jackson, and so many others representing a wide array of artistic genres.

The entire portfolio of esteemed professionals can be viewed on the 2020-2021 Masters Artist Series Flyer. A list is also provided below:

· Dante Puleio is the artistic director and former member of the renowned Limon Dance Company and has performed with touring national and international musical theater productions.

· Angel Blue is recognized as one of the best singers in her generation and is an acclaimed soprano. She is a regular BBC presenter and has performed in over 35 countries.

· Eric Whitacre is a renowned conductor, speaker and one of the most popular and frequently performed composers in the world. He is also a graduate of The Juilliard School.

· Elsa Chang is a character designer and illustrator who has worked for well-known studios such as Sony Animation and Nickelodeon and currently for Disney Television Animation.

Zach Elefante is a master of 3D modeling and furniture fabrication. He used these techniques in addition to his skills creating theater props, functional costumes, set design, consumer products/apparel and more to design several theatrical shows including "Les Miserables," "Beauty and the Beast," "Shrek the Musical" and "Frankenstein."

· Ahmed Best is an actor, writer and director best known for his role as Jar Jar Binks in the "Star Wars" franchise. He is the creator of "This Can't Be My Life" and a member of the touring percussion group Stomp.

· Jonathan Munoz-Proulx is the director of cultural programming at A Noise Within and is an Ovation Award-nominated director for "One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest" with After Hours Theatre Company.

· Eugenia Rodriguez is a dancer with Entity Contemporary Dance Company. She has toured with Latin artist Sofia Reyes and choreographed music videos including "A Tu Manera: Corbata" and "IDIOTA."

· Dan Povenmire is an esteemed television producer, writer, director, voice actor and storyboard artist. He is the co-creator of "Phineas and Ferb" and former director of "Family Guy."

· Jeff Garvin is the acclaimed author of "Symptoms of Being Human," an American Library Association Best Fiction for Young Adults selection and cohost of the podcast "The Hero's Journey."

· John Michael Higgins is a classically trained actor and voice actor best known for his roles in Christopher Guest's mockumentaries and "Pitch Perfect."

· Daniela Sabbath is an accomplished dancer and educator, former member of Los Ballets de Madrid and Portland Ballet Company and former principal of Portland School of Ballet.

· Michael R. Jackson is an award-winning playwright, composer and lyricist; winner of the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for the musical "A Strange Loop."

· Giannina Braschi is the award-winning author of "Empire of Dreams," "Yo-Yo Boing!," and "United States of Banana." Her work is a hybrid of poetry, fiction, theater and political philosophy.

· Sal Lozano is a master woodwind artist and member of Gordin Goodwin's Grammy Award-winning Big Phat Band and has performed with Paul McCartney, Lady Gaga and more.

· Stephanie Weeks is a director and actor in off-Broadway and regional productions across the country and has performed at the La Jolla Playhouse and the American Conservatory Theatre.

· Teddy Tedholm is an innovative choreographer, dancer and director of the tedted Performance Group. He was described as "anything but conventional" by Dance Magazine.

· Jonathan Castanien is a Brooklyn-based stage manager originally from Southern California. He is a recipient of the 2013 Kennedy Center stage management fellowship, a 2018 artEquity alumnus and was featured in American Theatre Magazine's "Role Call: People to Watch."

· Plastic Jesus is a street artist specializing in bold stencil and installation work, taking inspiration from world events, society, the urban environment, culture and politics.

· Zanaida Stewart Robles is a sought-after vocalist, conductor, composer and advocate for diversity in music education. She is a vocalist on film scores including "Smallfoot" and "Frozen 2."

· Paul Smith is a conductor, composer and public speaker. He is the co-founder of VOCES8, a music education charity that brings the power of singing to communities around the world.

· Anibal Seminario is a woodwind artist and co-founder and director of the Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra who performs regularly at Disney California Adventure Park.

· Maud Arnold is an international tap star, choreographer and dancer for film, television and stage, and a member of the all-female tap band Syncopated Ladies.

· Joey Sellers is an award-winning composer and trombonist as well as the director of jazz studies at Saddleback College.

· Dr. Ray Briggs is an ethnomusicologist, jazz historian and educator and has performed with John Clayton, Benny Green and Rufus Reid.

· Robin Glasser is an award-winning children's book illustrator of more than 100 titles; best known as the illustrator of the "Fancy Nancy" series.

· Iranian-American artist Yalda Sepahpour is known for her artistic representation of wildlife and nature; her work exudes a strong attachment to her heritage.

