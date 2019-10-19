COMEDY OF TENORS Comes to Sutter Street Theatre

One hotel suite, four tenors, two wives, three girlfriends, and a soccer stadium filled with screaming fans. What could possibly go wrong? It's 1930s Paris and the stage is set for the concert of the century - as long as producer Henry Saunders can keep Italian superstar Tito Merelli and his hot-blooded wife, Maira, from causing runaway chaos. Prepare for an uproarious ride, full of mistaken identities, bedroom hijinks, and madcap delight.

The comedy is directed by Conrad Cecil who has a master's degree in Directing and Dramaturgy from RADA (the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art) and King's College, London, and is a graduate of East 15 Acting School, London.

When living in France, Conrad founded the French theater company Compagnie

Tangente under the patronage of award-winning playwright Roland Dubillard, and

alongside director and actress Maria Machado. In collaboration with German

filmmaker Werner Schroeter, they staged Dubillard's play Madame fait ce qu'elle dit

at the Théâtre du Rond-Point, on the Champs-Elysees, Paris.

Comedy of Tenors stars Shane Burrows, Mike Jimena, Rich Kirlin and Janine La Forge with a supporting cast of Ren Elser, Connie Mockenhaupt and Kevin Nolan.

Rated PG

Comedy of Tenors plays November 8 through December 1 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 4:00pm.

Tickets are General $24, Seniors $21, Students with ID $18, Children 12 and under $15. For online reservations go to www.SutterStreetTheatre.com or call (916) 353-1001.





