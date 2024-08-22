COCO to be Screened At The El Capitan Theatre With The Mariachi Divas & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Disney and Pixar's Coco will make its vibrant return to the El Capitan Theatre! See the Fiesta of Lights featuring music from the movie before each screening. Plus see the Mariachi Divas and Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles Live on Stage as you enter the theatre! Tickets are now on sale!



The fan event screening will take place at 7:00pm on Friday, September 20. Tickets are $35 and include a reserved seat, popcorn, fountain beverage and event credential.



A special Family Pack is available for $75 and includes 4 tickets, 4 24oz fountain beverages and 1 El Capitan Collectible popcorn tin with refill.



A Spanish Dubbed screening will be available on Saturday September 21st at 4pm.



Daily showtimes for “Coco” September 17 through September 22 are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, and 7:00pm.



Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page or by calling 1-800 Disney-6 (347-6396). All seats are reserved. Tickets are $16 for all ages.

