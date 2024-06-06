COCK TALES Comes to 2024 Hollywood Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Musicians Jimmy Berry & Greg Hoffman will join Lori Hoeft & Macy Pitt in Cock Tales: Straight Up, Dirty & Shaken Stories of Lust & Love, a new darkly comedic entertainment in the 2024 Hollywood Fringe Festival. Written and directed by Lori Hoeft, there will be four performances only on Sunday 6/9 at 7pm, Tuesday 6/11 at 7pm, Saturday 6/22 at 7pm, and Sunday 6/23 at 7pm. The Davidson/Valentini Theatre at the Los Angeles LGBT Center is located at 1125 N. McCadden Place in Hollywood, 90038. Tickets are $25 and may be obtained online at www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/10628. Running time is 75 minutes. Underground parking is available.



Greg Hoffman is a classically trained pianist with more than 30 years of performance experience ranging from playing in established rock bands to session work. Additionally, his unique brand of musical comedy can best be summed up as drugs and existential dread.



Jimmy Berry is a writer and actor from New Jersey based in Los Angeles. As an actor, he is currently in Topsy Turvy at The Actors Gang in LA, and he played Marty McFly in a commercial for a German bank. As a writer, his play Cigarettes Are My Personality ran Off-Broadway at Soho Playhouse last year and will give one performance at UCB in NYC for on June 13. Education: Experimental Theatre Wing, NYU.



Cock Tales is a raw and all too real tell-all, sparing no details about the numerous ways one responds to grief. Hoeft will take audiences through libations and sex in a sea of Mr. Wrongs and visits with so-called "love gurus" who exploit her. The stories include colonics gone wrong, an Earth Day debacle, inheritance pilfering by a stepmonster, and more. Macy, Hoeft's rescue Pitt Bull, and the ghost of her recently passed father are the spirits who eventually lead her through this messy yet beautiful heartbreak. Based on true experiences. Optional after-party with gummies and drinks. Contains nudity. Mature audiences only.



Lori Hoeft is a Clio Award-winning disabled writer, director, and producer based in Los Angeles. She is an Art Center College of Design scholarship recipient with a career spanning 34 short PSA films. She worked at Propaganda Films, Satellite, Reactor, and HKM, and for directors Joe Pytka, Mark Romanek, and David Fincher. She has directed TV commercials and music videos, and created content for Pink Japan, Reality Check, and The Partnership at Drug Free America. Macy Pitt is Hoeft’s 70-pound canine companion.



The Cock Tales production team includes David Evan Stolworthy & Jared Tyrel Pixler (consulting creative producers); Brenda Adelman (co-director); Miles Berman (assistant director, lighting design); Russel J. Powell (costume & hair design); Steven Vlasak (story consultant); Darlene Vander Hoop (script development); Josh Grega (digital and social media); Kelly Morgan (improvisational writing coach); Caroyln Cornish (wordsmith); Nick Foran (sound & multimedia designs), Matt Kamimura (videography); and Matt Richter (stage manager, lighting & sound designs).

