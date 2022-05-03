COCK Comes to the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival

Clearglass Productions has announced a 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival production of c*ckby Mike Bartlett. Under the direction of Taubert Nadalini, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Annika Chavez, Dennis Delsing, Mathew Dunlop, and Sean Hemeon. There will be eight performances only at the Los Angeles LGBT Center's Davidson/Valentini Theatre: Monday 6/6 at 7pm (preview); Saturday 6/11 at 4pm; Monday 6/13 at 7pm; Tuesday 6/14 at 7pm; Wednesday 6/15 at 9pm; Sunday 6/19 at 8pm; Wednesday 6/22 at 6pm; and Saturday 6/25 at 2pm. Running time is 90 minutes.



First performed at the Royal Court Theatre in London in 2011, c*ckis the tale of a gay man torn after meeting and falling in love with a woman. Visceral and funny, the play tackles thorny issues rarely seen onstage. Its honest and straightforward exploration of bisexuality suggests that gay or not, people fall in love with those who can give us happiness.



Annika Chavez is a director, writer, and actor based in LA and New York. As a director, she is in post-production for her short film Helium and in pre-production for another, Bad Jew Good Girl. As a writer, she was a semi-finalist for the 2021 NBC Nosotros Monologue Slam. She has acted in several independent films and performed at Williamstown Theatre Festival and New York Musical Theatre Festival.



Dennis Delsing has had a long career in film, television, and theatre. His credits include Jersey Boys (the movie), Black Monday (Showtime), Absolutely Filthy (Sacred Fools), First Monday in October (Odyssey Theatre), and many others.



Mathew Dunlop is an actor and artist who has lived and worked in the US, UK, and Europe. His recent theatre credits include Fantastic Vehicles 4 Decay, Bloodbound, Punk Play, and Katrice in Katswala. Film credits include Flashpoint, Curtain Down, Shangri-LA, and Pester.



Sean Hemeon is an LA-based actor and writer. His TV credits include the CW's first gay newlywed sitcom Husbands, Rake (Fox), Criminal Minds (CBS), True Blood (CBS), and As the World Turns (CBS). He has appeared onstage at Boston Court Pasadena, Macha Theatre, and South Coast Rep.



Mike Bartlett's other plays include Albion, Wild, Game, An Intervention, Bull, 13, Artefacts, My Child, Stuff I Buried in a Small Town, Silent Charities, Earthquakes in London, Why People Really Burn, Swimming for Beginners, and The Love at Last, among others. He has also written several radio plays for the BBC as well as television series and screenplays.



Taubert Nadalini is a graduate of USC, where he trained in the School of Dramatic Arts and directed or produced over 15 shows in four years. He has worked on productions at Laguna Playhouse, Skylight Theatre, Palos Verdes Performing Arts Center, Hudson Theatres, Disneyland, City of Beverly Hills, Musical Theatre West, and McCoy Rigby Entertainment. He can also be seen on NBC's This Is Us (season five) and HBO's Sterling.



Ticket prices range from $10-$25 for general admission and they may be purchased online at www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7408 or by phone at (323) 455-4585. The Los Angeles LGBT Center's Davidson/Valentini Theatre is located at 1125 N. McCadden Place (one block east of Highland, just north of Santa Monica Boulevard), in Hollywood, 90038.