CLUB 27 to Make World Premiere at Jaxx Theatricals

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Jaxx Theatricals will continue its 20th anniversary season with the World Premiere of their Actors Equity Association 50-seat rock showcase entitled, Club27 featuring some of the hottest talent in Los Angeles. The show is conceived, co-written, directed and choreographed by Jeremy Lucas; written, produced and stage managed by Colin Tracy; and arranged, conducted and music directed by James Lent.

Lucas (SDC) is Jaxx's Co-Founder and Artistic Director and has worked as a United States Cultural Arts Envoy producing, directing and choreographing shows with US Embassies around the world. He is a two-time Stage Raw Award winner; in 2026 for Leading Performance as the Emcee in Cabaret and in 2024 for Direction for Andrew Lippa's Wild Party in which he was nominated for the Drama Critics Circle Award for Choreography. The show also won BroadwayWorld's Best Dance Production Award. Other nominations include the Artistic Director Achievement Award and LA's Ovation Award for Chicago, the Musical starring Tony Award Winner, Katrina Lenk as Velma Kelly.

Tracy is Jaxx's Producing Director and directed the company's award-winning LA premiere of Once Upon a One More Time. Prior to moving to LA, he and his wife co-founded their own theater company, the Firefly Creative in Massachusetts. Other Directorial credits include Urinetown and Shadowlands. Tracy started filmmaking during the pandemic and produced, wrote and directed the features Illuminate and Lukewarm and the award-winning shorts, Scars & And then She was One. His most recent screenplay, Voiceless placed in the top 15% at the Austin International Film Festival and was a semi-finalist at the Scriptation Showcase.

Dr. Lent received his Doctorate of Music from Yale. He has become Jaxx's resident AEA 50-seat showcase Music Director having worked on their award-winning productions of Chess and PiPPiN for the Hollywood Fringe Festival, the LA premiere of Once Upon a One More Time and Sweet Charity. Other credits include Spamilton at the Kirk Douglas Theatre with Center Theatre Group. He is on faculty at UCLA and AMDA.

Club27 is an original rock musical showcase featuring your favorite songs of yesteryear combined with themes of loss, addiction and mental health. With plenty of pizzazz, this upbeat dance-infused, heart-felt musical extravaganza in not-to-be-missed.

Actors Equity Association performers include Graham Kurtz* alongside Jaxx veterans, Jill Marie Burke* and Brian Whisenant*. The production stars Diego Huerta-Gutierrez (Jesus-Nocturne's JCS), Erin Lee Smith (Sally-Jaxx's Cabaret) and introduces recent UCLA Acting alum, Sam Jones.

The supporting cast includes Brennan Eckberg, Jackson Landreau, JD Morabito, Ethan Mullen, Katrina Negrette, Trinity Pedagat, AJ Sear, Olivia Stipo, Collyn Taylor, Cierra Watkins & Kyler Wells.

Understudies and swings are Sara Bunge*, Charlie Goodrich, Lis Gothelf, Amy Melendrez, Landry Noel and Cheyanne Taylor.

Designers include Daniel Powell (Sound), Tanner Maroney (Lighting), Keny Marine (Costumes) and JD Morabito & Colin Tracy (Scenic). Morabito is also Producer, Assistant Director and Dance Captain. Denise Mota is Asst. Choreographer and Jill Marie Burke is Music Supervisor. The live on-stage band is conducted by Dr. James Lent (Keys 1) and features Josh Bartley (Guitar), Eric Klerks (Bass) and Justin Lottie (Drums).

Club27 starts previews on October 1st, opens on October 10 and must close its limited engagement on October 30. Previews are 10/1, 2, 3, 8 & 9. The show runs 10/16-18, 23-25 & 28-30. Cheyanne Taylor plays Val on Friday nights. Sara Bunge* plays Jolly on 10/18 & 28. Amy Melendrez plays Terry on 10/23 & 25. All Wednesday-Saturday shows are at 8PM with Sundays at 7PM. The lobby, box office and bar open one hour prior to showtime and feature show-themed cocktails and mocktails.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 18 Hrs 47 Min 20 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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