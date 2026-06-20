CLUBHOUSE Presented By Jaxx Theatricals To Perform At Hollywood Fringe

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Jaxx Theatricals is proud to announce its 4th consecutive production at the annual HOLLYWOOD FRINGE FESTIVAL.

Artistic Director, Jeremy Lucas & Producing Director, Colin Tracy have teamed up with Music Director, James Lent to create a ROCK MUSICAL showcase featuring some of the hottest talent in Los Angeles.

The show is Directed & Choreographed by Lucas (SDC). Mr. Lucas has worked as a United States Cultural Arts Envoy producing, directing and choreographing shows with US Embassies around the world. He is a two-time Stage Raw Award winner for Leading Performance for the Emcee in CABARET and Direction for Andrew Lippa's WILD PARTY of which he was nominated for the Drama Critics Circle Award for Choreography. Mr. Lucas has also been nominated for the Artistic Director Achievement Award as well as an Ovation Award for CHICAGO, the Musical starring Tony Award Winner, Katrina Lenk as Velma Kelly.

CLUBHOUSE is an original jukebox rock musical showcase featuring some of your favorite songs of yesteryear combined with themes of loss, addiction and mental health. There are plenty of upbeat moments in this dance-infused, heart-felt musical extravaganza.

Actors Equity Association performers include Graham Kurtz* alongside Jaxx veterans, Jill Marie Burke* and Brian Whisenant*. The production stars Diego Huerta-Gutierrez (Jesus-Nocturne's JCS), Alex Korn (Jeremy Jordan's duet partner-Shoshana Bean & Friends) and Erin Lee Smith (Sally-Jaxx's CABARET).

The supporting cast includes Elizabeth Conway, Tyler DeLoatch, Brennan Eckberg, Emily Hurwitz, Jackson Landreau, Naledi Miga, JD Morabito, AJ Sear, Olivia Stipo, Collyn Taylor & Kyler Wells.

Understudies and swings include Sara Bunge*, Lis Gothelf, Landry Noel, Hailey Rae, Ryan Schiller, Cheyanne Taylor and Nysh Warfield. The understudy performances are June 21 & 25. All AEA members will perform as scheduled.

Designers include Daniel Powell (Sound), Tanner Maroney (Lighting), Keny Marine (Costumes) and JD Morabito (Scenic). Denise Mota is Asst. Director & Asst. Choreographer. The live on-stage band is conducted by Dr. James Lent (Keys 1) and features Josh Bartley (Guitar), Eric Klerks (Bass) and Justin Lottie (Drums).

CLUBHOUSE runs at the Hollywood Fringe Festival on June 18, 19, 20, 21(U/S), 23, 24, 25(U/S), 26, 27 & 28. All shows at 8PM. The Jaxx Theatre is located at 5432 Santa Monica Blvd. in East Hollywood, 90029. Parking is available at 1110 N. Western Ave. Premium Seating is now on sale at the show's Leap Event page. General Admission is available at HollywoodFringe.org.

*Denotes member of Actors Equity Association, the union for professional Actors & Stage Manager in the United States.

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