CHANGE Festival Begins August 16

Theatre West is presenting CHANGE Festival, a festival of short plays exploring many conjurings of that elusive phenomenon called "change."

Each week, a new installment of short plays will be available for viewing on the Theatre West YouTube Channel. (Search for "Theatre West Los Angeles"). These YouTube videos are FREE to view.

The actors include (in alphabetical order): : Tangie Ambrose, Jeanine Anderson, Heidi Appe, Kathie Barnes, Kira Brannlund, Paul Bugallo, Vito D'Ambrosio, Ashley Felkner, Constance Forslund, Cecil Jennings, Colin Thomas Jennings, Maria Kress, Mimi Kmet, Arden Lewis, Anne Leyden, Joan Lynch, Barbara Mallory, Keyara Milliner, David Mingrino, Nick McDow Musleh, Joe Nassi, Bill Sehres, Tatum Shank, Harris Shore, Amy Simon, Ashley Taylor, Dianne Travis, Abhi Trivedi

Schedule:

Week One- Starts August 16: The Changeling, written and directed by Clara Rodriguez; Nutz & Boltz, written and directed by Garry Michael Kluger; I've Got Yours, Babe, written and directed by Lloyd J. Schwartz; Just Like That, written and directed by James Goins; Missy & Sue, written by Dianne Travis, directed by Joe Nassi.

Week Two- Starts August 23: Matriarch, written by Mimi Kmet, directed by Ernest McDaniel; Meet Battling Bella Abzug, written by Amy Simon, directed by Karan Ragan-George; 1st Impressions, Second Chances, written by Ashley Taylor, directed by Ernest McDaniel; Saturday's Game, written and directed by Suzanne Collins; In the Out Door, written and directed by Tom Walla.

Week Three- Starts August 30: Did We Ever Have Sex, written and directed by Dina Morrone; Bridge of Laughter, written by Marc Littman, directed by Bill Sehres; Waiting for a Call, written and directed by Jeanine Anderson; The Trust, written and directed by Harris Shore.

Producer: Garry Michael Kluger: Set design: Jeff G. Rack. Theatre West Managing Director: Eugene Hutchins.

To enjoy the best, fresh new writing in easily watchable short narratives, see CHANGE Festival at Theatre West's YouTube channel (Search for "Theatre West Los Angeles").