CAP UCLA Presents Ukrainian Music Quartet DakhaBrakha, April 24

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance presents Ukrainian music quartet DakhaBrakha on Sunday, April 24 at 7 p.m. in The Theatre at ACE Hotel.



With the eyes of the world upon Ukraine, DakhaBrakha have made the brave decision to continue with their planned tour in the spirit of sharing their culture and promoting international solidarity. Pending developments, CAP UCLA is planning to proceed with the performance, but is all too aware that the situation is changing daily. CAP UCLA stands in solidarity with DakhaBrakha as well as all the Ukrainian artists who have been impacted by this crisis and will continue to provide updates as they become available.



Founded in 2004 at the The Dakh Contemporary Arts Center in Kyiv, Ukraine by theatre director, Vladyslav Troitskyi, DakhaBrakha is an "ethno-chaos" quartet. Their name means "give/take" in the old Ukrainian language, and that's what their brand of "ethno-chaos" is all about. After experimenting with Ukrainian folk music, the band has added rhythms of the surrounding world into their music, creating a bright, unique and unforgettable sound. DakhaBrakha strives to help open up the potential of Ukrainian melodies and bring them to the hearts and consciousness of the younger generation in Ukraine and the rest of the world.



Accompanied by Indian, Arabic, African and Russian traditional instrumentation, the quartet's astonishingly powerful and uncompromising vocal range creates a trans-national sound rooted in Ukrainian culture. At the crossroads of Ukrainian folklore and theatre, their musical spectrum is at first intimate then riotous, exploring the depths of contemporary roots and rhythms, inspiring cultural and artistic liberation.



Since being discovered by the Australian WOMADelaide festival in 2011, DakhaBrakha has made an ascension into the international music scene, playing more than 800 concerts and performances and taking part in major international festivals throughout Eastern and Western Europe, Russia, Asia, Australia and North America.