Bulgarian Classical Concerts – Los Angeles Will Launch This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bulgarian Classical Concerts – Los Angeles is a new organization for classical chamber concerts featuring unique Bulgarian classical repertoire alongside global masterpieces. Their mission is to unite people and to create cultural bridges in the spirit of inclusivity and collaboration. Member musicians are internationally recognized virtuosos who perform throughout Europe and the United States. The organization seeks to engage the next generation of musicians through artist residencies, Masterclasses and innovative concert programs with heart-swelling music. Through the multimedia presented their concerts, they will also tell stories of resilience and ingenuity and the search for freedom, meaning and purpose.

They have announced the Inaugural Concert Season with four subsequent chamber concerts on October 25th, 2025 in Las Vegas; November 6, 2025; March 8, 2026; and May 31, 2026 in Los Angeles, featuring world-renowned award-winning musicians presenting unique and innovative chamber music programs. BgCC-LA will collaborate with the Bulgarian Concert Evenings New York at Carnegie Hall on October 29th, 2025. The November 6th concert will take place at Sephardic Temple Teferith Israel and feature a singing performance from Board Member actress-singer-producer Irina Maleeva. For more information on our exciting upcoming season, please visit bgclassicalconcertsla.org.

The launch will include an invitation-only fundraising event in Beverly Hills on September 21st to celebrate the birth of our new concert organization. The evening will include a Silent Auction – Fundraiser, a Mini-concert, and a cocktail party, raising funds for the essential operational expenses for the inaugural season. Bulgarian Classical Concerts – Los Angeles was established by the Grammy-winning film composer Penka Schweiger and the international violin virtuoso, Blagomira Lipari. Board members include Maleeva and award-winning filmmaker George Nicholas. The organization is recognized by the State of California and the IRS as a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.For more information on our exciting upcoming season, please visit bgclassicalconcertsla.org.

Bulgarian Classical Concerts – Los Angeles past performances include a signature concert celebrating Bulgaria's Liberation Day, produced by the Consulate General of Bulgaria in Los Angeles, Boyko Hristov and his wife Sylvia Hristova; a performance at the Los Angeles Classical Music INC's World Music Day, and at the Festival Beverly Hills.

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP