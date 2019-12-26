Bruno Mars Tribute Show, Bruno Mars And The HOOLIGANS Returns To The Grove Theatre Stage

Bruno Mars Love Songs Featuring Bruno and the Hooligans comes to The Grove Theatre to celebrate Valentine's weekend on Saturday, February 15th at 8:00 pm. Nobody can sing the love songs, or get a party going like Bruno Mars.

With infectiously funky love songs like "That's What I Like," "24K Magic," "Treasure," "When I was Your Man," "Locked out of Heaven," and Grenade," Mars has conquered record charts and dance floors around the world. Now you can experience all the fun and stylish R&B swagger of the superstar live in concert when tribute band Bruno & The Hooligans returns to The Grove Theatre stage after a near sell out in July. These consummate entertainers reproduce the complex sound and choreography of the original tunes with plenty of charm, style and spot-on musicianship to spare.

Bruno Mars Love Songs Featuring Bruno and the HOOLIGANS starts at 8:00 pm. Tickets are $23, 28 and 33. Valentine Special tickets are $28, 33 and 38 and include popcorn and any beverage of your choice. Tickets can be purchased by calling (909) 920-4343, by visiting The Grove box office or on our website at www.grovetheatre.com. The Grove Theatre is located at 276 E. Ninth Street, Upland, CA 91786.





