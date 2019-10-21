Broadway Collective Will Offer Master Classes in Nine Cities in 2020

Fresh off their celebrated sold out 18/19 tour, The Broadway Collective is once again hitting the road-9 cities in total-to find and train the next generation of Broadway performers.

Broadway veteran Robert Hartwell announces Hello Broadway Live-a Musical Theatre master class that includes a full month of mentorship + training advice for young aspiring performers, from Broadway Actors.

This holistic approach to training is an unprecedented first, providing Musical Theatre hopefuls with constructive adjustments and feedback in their dance, singing, and acting skills. For one month prior to their Live Master Class, students will work with Broadway performers weekly to strengthen their talents as well as receive honest advice on what it takes to succeed in the performing arts industry.

"It's wild to think we are starting our 5th National Tour. I had no idea when I was doing MOTOWN on Broadway creating this program that we'd be here today. There is something so special about traveling across the country and meeting kids who want to be doing what we've dedicated our lives to as Broadway performers. So many of our student's schools have lost their arts funding or simply don't have local arts resources available to them. We get the opportunity to inspire and train the next generation and I couldn't think of a greater gift of a responsibility", Hartwell said.

Hartwell's company, The Broadway Collective, will kick off its 5th National Tour on January 11, 2020. For this tour, Hartwell and his team of Broadway Teaching Artists-including Joshua Burrage (A Bronx Tale), Christian Dante White (My Fair Lady), Kevin Munhall (Tootsie), Kate Lumpkin, CSA (Kate Lumpkin Casting), and Khori Petinaud (Moulin Rouge)- will travel to 8 cities across the United States, plus their first-ever foray into Toronto, Canada.

In each city, the Broadway Collective team will host a 6-hour Master Class for young aspiring musical theatre performers, aged12 and up. Each class(http://bwaycollective.com/live) accepts only 40 students, with just a few spots remaining in select markets.

When students step into a Broadway Collective Master Class, "perfection" is not expected-but hard work is essential.

"Parents often ask, 'Is my kid good enough to attend a Broadway Collective class?' They worry their child isn't experienced enough to participate," says Hartwell, adding, "At The Broadway Collective, we welcome students of all ages and training levels. We're not necessarily looking for the student who is a 'perfect' singer or the student who can do a 'perfect' pirouette. We're looking for students who absolutely love musical theatre, students with passion and heart, students who want to grow. We always say, 'You don't need to be perfect. Just show up and be ready to learn'."

"More than anything else," adds Hartwell. "We're here to teach young performers the importance of developing a strong work ethic. If we can teach students the importance of hard work, professionalism, and resilience at a young age, then we're setting them up for success in the performing arts industry-or wherever else their future careers may take them."

The Broadway Collective's 5th National Tour, Hello Broadway Live launches on January 11, 2020 in Columbus, OH and runs until March 7, 2020.

REGISTER ONLINE

Students-or their parents-can choose a city and register for a Broadway Collective class at: http://bwaycollective.com/live

2020 TOUR DATES

Choose your city for more information on class schedules and location

January 11, 2020 Columbus, OH

January 12, 2020 Baltimore, MD

January 25, 2020 New York, NY

January 26, 2020 Boston, MA

February 8, 2020 Atlanta, GA

February 9, 2020 Raleigh, NC

February 22, 2020 Los Angeles, CA

February 23, 2020 Denver, CO

March 7, 2020 Toronto, Canada

THE BROADWAY COLLECTIVE TEACHING ARTISTS INCLUDE

Solea Pfeiffer (Hamilton, West Coast Tour), Todrick Hall (The Color Purple, Memphis, RuPaul's Drag Race), Shonica Gooden (CATS, Hamilton, Matilda, Cinderella, Bring It On), Jamison Scott (Spiderman: Turn Off The Dark, Motown, Hairspray, Grease, Memphis), Nathan Madden (Hello, Dolly!, An American in Paris, Chicago), Sarah Meahl (Hello, Dolly!, Paramour), Chaz Wolcott (Newsies, TV's So You Think You Can Dance), Joshua Burrage (CATS, Newsies), Jack Sippel(The Prom, Newsies, Gypsy), Krisha Marcano (Motown the Musical, The Color Purple, Aida, Fosse), Hayley Podschun (Hello, Dolly!, Something Rotten, Chaplin, Anything Goes, Wicked, Pal Joey, Sunday in the Park with George, Hairspray, The Sound of Music), Sydney Morton (American Psycho, Flashdance, Motown the Musical, Evita, Memphis, Jersey Boys, Netflix's She's Gotta Have It), Darius Barnes (Cinderella, Memphis, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Sweet Charity), Cody Williams (On The Town, Cinderella, Memphis, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Sweet Charity), Kate Lumpkin, CSA(Casting Director, Kate Lumpkin Casting and Head of Education at The Broadway Collective), and Founder Robert Hartwell (Motown, Memphis, Nice Work If You Can Get It, Hello, Dolly!, Cinderella, and Dreamgirls),

The Broadway Collective is a training academy for young performers who dream about pursuing a career in the musical theatre industry.

The Broadway Collective offers programs for kids, teens, and college students aged12and up.Programs are available online, in New York City, and in 9 additional cities across the US and Canada.

The Broadway Collective provides guidance and coaching at every step of a students' journey, including college audition prep and week-long Summer intensives.

All Broadway Collective teachers are current Broadway performers. Students learn what it takes to succeed in this highly competitive industry from people who are actually doing it.

For more information, visit bwaycollective.comor contact The Broadway Collective at hello@bwaycollective.com