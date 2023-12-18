Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

BroadStage Presents SUNDAY MORNING MUSIC / SANTA MONICA DELIRIUM MUSICUM: STRINGS UNBOUND, January 21

December 18, 2023

Sunday Morning Music / Santa Monica is curated by Antonio Lysy Santa Monica, CA. | December 18, 2023 – Next in the Sunday Morning Music / Santa Monica series is beloved chamber orchestra Delirium Musicum performing Strings Unbound on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 11am at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage. This performance will take place on the Main Stage.
 
Delirium Musicum is a self-conducted chamber orchestra that brings together some of the most creative and refined musicians in Los Angeles. The orchestra is dedicated to providing lively, impassioned, and engaging musical performances that deeply connect the audience to the musicians. Led by violinist Etienne Gara, Delirium Musicum defines itself artistically by taking a new stand on the daring and varied repertoire it tackles. 
 
The program for the evening will include Max RICHTER: The Four Seasons Recomposed: Summer, Dmitri SHOSTAKOVICH: Chamber Symphony Op. 110a, and Francesco GEMINIANI - Michi WIANCKO: La Follia.
 
Mark Swed at the Los Angeles Times recently said of Delirium Musicum “This exciting young string ensemble is a step ahead, ready for anything.”
 
Award-winning cellist and longtime BroadStage collaborator Antonio Lysy returns to curate a second season of this popular chamber music series, serving as musical alchemist to bring together distinguished artists and audiences from Los Angeles and beyond. Performances include post-show chats with artists over light refreshments to deepen and enrich musical friendships.

More About Delirium Musicum

Winner of the Global Music Awards Silver Medal for Outstanding Achievement, and of the 2020, 2021, and 2023 Audience Choice Awards of the San Francisco Classical Voice, Delirium Musicum, is an emerging self-conducted chamber ensemble that brings together some of the most creative and refined musicians in Los Angeles. Delivering performances with an irresistible passion for sharing their crackling LA energy, the ensemble guarantees audiences everywhere will bear witness to “classical” music as the new red-hot concert experience. Led by violinist Etienne Gara, Delirium Musicum members are impassioned artists, dedicated to ensuring that each concert is an immediate, visceral experience for audiences. Created with a distinctive voice reflecting the internationally vibrant artistic mosaic of LA, the ensemble of 13 musicians showcases its signature style, creativity, and the gift the musicians have for communing deeply with the audience. It was called “ferocious and rhythmically mesmerizing” by the San Francisco Classical Voice and was hailed as performing "with a brilliance that will electrify your whole body” by The Korea Times. "Seasons", Delirium Musicum's debut album with Warner Classics was released in April 2023.

Praised for the warm tone and expressiveness of his playing, French born violinist Etienne Gara has performed extensively worldwide in some of the most renowned venues.

Internationally broadcast on TV and radio and winner of numerous awards, his 2014 album of French music entitled “French Recital” was recorded on the 1714 “Leonora Jackson” Stradivarius.

Gara's boundary bending musical curiosity brought him to be featured on Leonard Cohen's final album, and inspired him to found the award winning Sunset Club Trio, an ensemble joining the forces of his violin with electric and flamenco guitars in their own arrangements of the great classical repertoire. He also created "Sketches of Miles", a production that brings together the classical and the jazz worlds, and founded MusiKaravan, an itinerant project during COVID-19 bringing music wherever it was needed with Boris, the 1971 VW bus. Among many international festivals, he was invited to join star violinist Itzhak Perlman at his festival in NY, as well as residencies in Sarasota, FL and Israel.

In addition to his solo career, Gara's creative musical productions and his activities as guest principal violin with many ensembles brought him to perform in halls such as Disney Concert Hall and the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. In 2018, he founded the award-wining conductorless chamber orchestra Delirium Musicum, an ensemble dedicated to providing impassioned and engaging musical performances influenced by the bustling artistic mosaic of LA. He also records for the movie and TV industry.

His Artistic Residency (2021-2023) at the Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts in LA led to the creation of Treelogy, a musical response to the resilience of the iconic California trees facing devastating wild fires. Since 2019, Gara has been Artist in Residence at USC's Brain and Creativity Institute, led by renowned neuroscientist Dr. Antonio Damasio.
 
Tickets starting at $60 are available at broadstage.org or by calling 310.434.3200. The Classical Series Sponsor is Colburn Foundation and this performance is presented with support from Audre Slater Trust.


The Ebell of Los Angeles to Present Bennie Maupin in Concert at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre

The Ebell of Los Angeles will host legendary saxophonist and clarinetist Bennie Maupin and his ensemble on Friday, February 9.

2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Los Angeles Awards; 44: THE UNOFFICIAL, UNSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL, 1984, House of Bards Theatre Company & More Lead!

There's just two weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival Hosts Holiday Wine Down Wednesday Next Week

Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival (LAWTF) presents the latest event in its series of Wine Down Wednesday gatherings that bring supporters together to celebrate the holidays.

Review: A CHRISTMAS STORY at Ahmanson

Lenz’s production is solid family stuff, a little bit cock-eyed, and easy on the treacle. Knowledge of the original movie is by no means a prerequisite to enjoyment of ACS: TM. If you’re craving certain iconic moments from the movie, rest assured you’ll find them, possibly even amped up or with a musical number built around them.

