Bob Barth's ONE NIGHT STAND to Highlight Classic Theatre Offerings & More

Tune in on Thursday, November 21st, at 7 PM PT / 10 PM ET.
Bob Barth's ONE NIGHT STAND will deliver another evening of entertainment this Thursday, November 21st, at 7 PM PT / 10 PM ET. Renowned for its dynamic interviews and deep dives into arts and culture, this week's show promises a perfect blend of theatrical excellence and cinematic laughter.
Host Bob Barth shines a spotlight on two iconic stage productions:
Special Guest Feature: Comedy Legends the Farrelly Brothers
In an exclusive interview, Peter and Bobby Farrelly-directors of comedy classics like Dumb and Dumber and There's Something About Mary-join Bob to discuss their latest holiday film, Dear Santa. Streaming soon on Paramount+, this festive comedy stars Jack Black as a devilishly unexpected Christmas visitor.
The show will also explore:
Videos