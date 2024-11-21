Bob Barth's ONE NIGHT STAND to Highlight Classic Theatre Offerings & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bob Barth's ONE NIGHT STAND will deliver another evening of entertainment this Thursday, November 21st, at 7 PM PT / 10 PM ET. Renowned for its dynamic interviews and deep dives into arts and culture, this week's show promises a perfect blend of theatrical excellence and cinematic laughter.

Spotlight on Theatre Classics

Host Bob Barth shines a spotlight on two iconic stage productions:

Samuel Beckett's WAITING FOR GODOT at the Geffen Playhouse, starring Rainn Wilson (The Office). This masterful revival of Beckett's absurdist classic brings new energy to Vladimir and Estragon's timeless existential musings.

Noel Coward's THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST at The Antaeus Theatre Company. This brilliant comedy of manners, full of Wildean wit and clever social commentary, continues to enchant audiences with its lively performances and razor-sharp dialogue.

Special Guest Feature: Comedy Legends the Farrelly Brothers

In an exclusive interview, Peter and Bobby Farrelly-directors of comedy classics like Dumb and Dumber and There's Something About Mary-join Bob to discuss their latest holiday film, Dear Santa. Streaming soon on Paramount+, this festive comedy stars Jack Black as a devilishly unexpected Christmas visitor.

More Highlights

The show will also explore:

Joy, Netflix's biopic on the groundbreaking team behind IVF.

Elton John: Never Too Late, the upcoming rock doc chronicling Elton John's legendary career from his first to final performances at Dodger Stadium, streaming on Disney+.

The True Story Of The Coward Brothers, a new Audible comedy featuring Elvis Costello and T Bone Burnett, directed by Christopher Guest.

A Man on the Inside, a Netflix comedy mystery series starring Ted Danson and created by Mike Schur (Parks and Recreation, The Good Place).

