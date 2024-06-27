Bob Barth's ONE NIGHT STAND to Feature Julia Masli & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tune in to Bob Barth's ONE NIGHT STAND as we bring you an eclectic mix of guests and coverage that will keep you entertained and informed! Tune in live or catch the archived show if you miss it (though you really shouldn't!).

Listen to the show here:

https://wfmu.org/

Join THE PANIC ROOM here:

https://wfmu.org/playlists/shows/141429

Click "Pop-up" to listen.

If you miss it LIVE (and you really shouldn't) catch it & all the archived shows here:

https://wfmu.org/playlists/N1

LIVE from Los Angeles:

Absurdist clown Julia Masli is on the show tonight to discuss her award-winning hit from the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Documentary Filmmaker William Nunez stops in to discuss his new film THE CONQUEROR: Hollywood Fallout, which examines one of the greatest environmental disasters in U.S. history and the awful John Wayne movie that brought it to light.

THEATRE COVERAGE:

La Jolla Playhouse has the world premiere of the bio-musical THE BALLAD OF JOHNNY & JUNE, which looks at one of the greatest country music romances through the eyes of their son.

CONCERT COVERAGE:

Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton come to the Greek in Griffith Park.

Tune in to Bob Barth's ONE NIGHT STAND on Thursday, June 27th from 7pm-11pm PT (10pm-2am ET) for an evening packed with laughter, insights, and great music. Don't miss it!

