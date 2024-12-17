Blue Note Jazz Club is Expanding to Los Angeles This Winter

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The iconic Blue Note Jazz Club is expanding to Los Angeles, bringing the legendary reputation of its renowned New York flagship to the heart of LA’s dynamic music scene. Designed specifically for Los Angeles, the new venue will offer an intimate atmosphere paired with programming similar to its New York counterpart’s: world-class jazz performances from celebrated icons, rising stars and genre-defying collaborations that reflect the evolution of jazz. The new club is set to open its doors in March 2025.

Located on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, the new venue boasts two performance spaces: a main showroom with a 200-person capacity as well as secondary “B Side” room with a 100-person capacity. There will be a full-service kitchen and beverage menu, open for brunches and dinner throughout the week.

“We are excited to bring the Blue Note experience to Los Angeles, offering the same intimate atmosphere and world-class performances that have defined our New York club,” says Tsion Bensusan, COO of Blue Note Entertainment Group.

In addition to the new venue, Blue Note and the LA Phil confirm a partnership for the newly named Blue Note Jazz Festival—formerly the storied Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival—beginning the upcoming Hollywood Bowl season. Presented by the LA Phil, the 2025 edition of the festival kicks off on June 14 at the iconic Hollywood Bowl. This partnership reflects a shared commitment by both organizations to supporting and showcasing jazz artists. The full lineup will be announced on February 18 alongside the complete Hollywood Bowl 2025 season announcement. Tickets will go on sale May 2025 at this link.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Blue Note to launch the Blue Note Jazz Festival at the Hollywood Bowl,” said the LA Phil’s President & Chief Executive Officer Kim Noltemy. “This partnership represents a shared dedication to celebrating jazz and its extraordinary artists while continuing the legacy of world-class music at the Bowl. Together, we look forward to creating an unforgettable experience for jazz lovers in Los Angeles.”

“This collaboration represents a powerful union of two iconic institutions dedicated to celebrating jazz and its profound impact on music and culture,” details Steven Bensusan, President of Blue Note Entertainment Group.

Blue Note Los Angeles also continue the venue’s partnership with five-time GRAMMY-winning artist, composer, producer and frequent collaborator Robert Glasper to host and curate once-in-a-lifetime performances that showcase his mastery at the intersection of jazz, R&B and hip-hop. In 2018, Glasper and Blue Note launched the record breaking world-renowned annual residency, ROBTOBER, which has become a global destination and notable launch pad for some of Glasper's most exceptional recent work. The initial partnership has since grown to include cross-continental events that have included the Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa, Blue Note at Sea and The Black Radio Experience.

“I’m honored to partner up with Blue Note once again for what will be a significant cultural intersection for the Los Angeles community. Los Angeles has always been a second home to me, and I can’t wait to bring LA culture to the Blue Note,” says Glasper.

Comments