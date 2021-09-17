Bleu Releases Full Length Album SIX TAPE

Award-winning artist Bleu released his full length album "SiX TAPE" this week and we're loving it. The cross-genre record shows off a vulnerable and versatile mix of hits inspired by fatherhood, religion and Bleu's experiences while growing up.

Full of theatrical catchy pop melodies, Bleu's music sucks you in as he talks about hard-hitting topics over upbeat soundscapes. Always bringing a smile to the faces of fans, Bleu definitely does not disappoint.

Listen to "SiX TAPE" on Spotify HERE.