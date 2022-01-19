Björk to Bring Acclaimed Cornucopia Production to California

Björk's acclaimed production Cornucopia, produced with an award-winning team of digital and theatrical collaborators and based off her 2017 album Utopia, returns for a new slate of dates in early 2022 in Los Angeles and San Francisco; tickets are available here for Los Angeles and here for San Francisco.

Cornucopia, directed by Lucrecia Martel and Björk with co-creative director James Merry, made its world premiere at The Shed in spring 2019 as part of its inaugural season in its largest space, The McCourt. Media artist Tobias Gremmler created the digital visual design in an environment created by stage designer Chiara Stephenson. New York Magazine called it "one of the most incredible displays of lights and sounds ever to grace a stage in the city" while The New Yorker praised Björk's use of "fantasy as a weapon for change."

Björk is a multidisciplinary artist who, time and again, innovates across music, art, fashion, and technology. From writing, arranging, and producing an expansive music catalog, to escapades in virtual reality and digital apps, Björk continues to inspire and experiment, redefining the boundaries of how a musician works.

Upcoming Cornucopia Shows

Shrine Auditorium-Los Angeles, CA-January 26

Shrine Auditorium-Los Angeles, CA-January 29

Shrine Auditorium-Los Angeles, CA-February 1

Chase Center-San Francisco, CA-February 5

Chase Center-San Francisco, CA-February 8