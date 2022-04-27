Berkeley Symphony Presents 'Symphonic III: Rejoice' in June

Berkeley Symphony concludes its historic 50th Anniversary season with Symphonic III: Rejoice on Sunday, June 12 at 4 p.m. at Zellerbach Hall. Rejoice will feature an epic performance of Beethoven's Ninth Symphony, accented by a reimagined libretto set by former U.S. Poet Laureate Tracy K. Smith and Berkeley-based composer Jimmy Lopéz Bellido will present the World Premiere commission of Rise, a celebratory work written in honor of the Symphony's milestone anniversary season. Tickets ($15-90) are available now online at berkeleysymphony.org or by calling the box office at 510.841.2800.



"As the final performance of our historic season, Rejoice is a reflection of how we work to create a sense of belonging through music, while honoring Berkeley Symphony's legacy of innovation and inclusion," says Joseph Young, Music Director of Berkeley Symphony. "By presenting the classical favorite of Beethoven's Ninth with a modern twist and by highlighting the exciting work of a celebrated composer of our generation, we hope that Rejoice will set the stage for the next 50 years of sharing music that resonates with our communities."



The recent celebration of the 250th anniversary of Beethoven's birth brought new life to his Ninth Symphony, when Carnegie Hall commissioned former United States Poet Laureate Tracy K. Smith to reimagine Friedrich Schiller's poem "Ode to Joy." Smith's text presents a radical call for equality and freedom. A favorite for many, Beethoven's Ninth Symphony reflects Berkeley Symphony's vision to resonate with the cultural demand of current times and place, and create a greater sense of belonging for all.



Composer Jimmy Lopéz Bellido will present Rise, an original work composed for the celebration of Berkeley Symphony's 50th Anniversary season. Lopéz Bellido has been proclaimed an "undeniably exciting composer" (Opera News), with "a brilliant command of orchestral timbres and textures" (Dallas Morning News) and "a virtuoso mastery of the modern orchestra" (The New Yorker). López Bellido has created works performed by leading orchestras around the world and in prestigious venues such as Carnegie Hall, Sydney Opera House, Gewandhaus Lepzig, Kennedy Center, Vienna's Musikverein, and Konzerthaus Berlin.

