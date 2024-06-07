Bart DeLorenzo to Direct Noël Coward's DESIGN FOR LIVING at Odyssey Theatre Ensemble

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Odyssey Theatre Ensemble will present Design for Living, a witty and charming romantic comedy by Noël Coward that was banned in 1930s London for its risqué content and bawdy themes. Bart DeLorenzo directs this lesser-known Coward gem for an eight-week run, July 6 through August 25, at the Odyssey’s venue in West L.A. Two low-priced previews are set for Wednesday, July 3 and Friday, July 5.

Otto, played by Garikayi Mutambirwa, loves Gilda (Brooke Bundy). But… so does Leo (Kyle T. Hester). Gilda loves Otto… but she also loves Leo. And what’s going on between Otto and Leo? Filled with Coward’s scintillating dialogue, Design for Living is an emotional, dramatic, hilarious and scandalous love triangle. Or as the threesome’s longtime friend Ernest Friedman (Andrew Elvis Miller) calls it, “a three-sided, erotic hotch-potch.” It’s a revolving door of passion, treachery and never-ending champagne. Can love prevail against the norms of society?

“The characters in this somewhat autobiographical play — a playwright, painter and interior designer — were written for Coward, Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontanne, with Coward, of course, playing the playwright in search of success,” says DeLorenzo. “The three of them had been flatmates when they were just starting out in New York, living the bohemian life, sharing a pint of potato salad between them for dinner, dreaming of glamorous futures. Audiences may be reminded of the obsessive erotic trio in the Luca Guadagnino-directed film Challengers earlier this year. Coward’s ‘design for living,’ in the philosophical sense, was to live the life you want and need to live. The play is about liberation and love — sexy, charming, and a lot of fun.”

Also in the cast, playing supporting roles, are Sheelagh Cullen, Shireen Heidari and Max Pescherine. The creative team includes scenic designer Frederica Nascimento; lighting designer Leigh Allen; sound designer John Zalewski; costume designer Denise Blasor; casting director Nicole Arbusto; and graphics designer Peter Simpson Cook. The assistant directors are Michael Lanham and Samantha Occhino, and the stage manager is Jennifer Palumbo. Beth Hogan produces for Odyssey Theatre Ensemble.

Performances of Design for Living take place on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. from July 6 through August 25. There will be two additional weeknight performances, on Wednesday, July 17 and Wednesday, Aug. 7, each at 8 p.m.: Two previews on Wednesday, July 3 and Friday, July 5, also begin at 8 p.m. Post-performance discussions are scheduled on Wednesday, April 17 and Friday, Aug. 9. Every Friday is “Wine Night”: enjoy complimentary wine and snacks and mingle with the cast after the show.

Tickets to performances range from $20 to $37 on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Performances on Fridays are Pay-What-You-Can (reservations open online and at the door starting at 5:30 p.m.). Previews are priced at $20. The Odyssey Theatre is located at 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West Los Angeles, 90025



Comments