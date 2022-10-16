Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Barrett Wilbert Weed to Join Tim Murray For WITCHES Musical Comedy Show

Weed will join Murray singing a witchy song October 25th in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 16, 2022  

Barrett Wilbert Weed to Join Tim Murray For WITCHES Musical Comedy Show

Tim Murray is debuting his new hour of musical-comedy entitled Tim Murray is Witches at The Green Room 42 on October 4th and 5th at 9:30pm. Murray has made a brand out of his love for the musical Wicked and after interviewing Jessica Vosk, Eden Espinosa, Julia Murney and many more Elphabas on his Slumber Party Podcast on iHeart Radio he has now harnessed his passion for witches into a super gay cabaret. The Halloween-themed show about his favorite witches features 8 original comedy songs about his favorite pop-culture witches and some yet-to-be-announced very special guests.

Broadway star Barrett Wilbert Weed (Mean Girls, Heathers) will join Murray singing a witchy song October 25th in Los Angeles. Murray will also perform the show in San Francisco & San Diego where he will be joined by Broadway's Michael Bullard (Aladdin).

Murray is a stand-up comedian, actor and writer who can be seen on The Other Two on HBOMax, The Vivienne Takes Hollywood, the film Swan Song starring Jennifer Coolidge, and all over TikTok with his viral sketch comedy videos. Murray was part of the original cast of 50 Shades the Musical Off-Broadway (New York Times' Critics Pick), Voldemort and the Teenage Hogwarts Musical Parody in London, and has toured his hour of stand-up in the UK, US and appeared at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, SF Sketchfest, DragCon UK and DragCon LA.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Rubicon Theatre to Present Luis Salgado-Helmed IN THE HEIGHTS Beginning This MonthRubicon Theatre to Present Luis Salgado-Helmed IN THE HEIGHTS Beginning This Month
October 15, 2022

Rehearsals are underway for the centerpiece of Rubicon Theatre Company's 2022-2023 “Welcome Home” Season – IN THE HEIGHTS by LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA (the creator of Hamilton) and QUIARA ALEGRÍA HUDES. Winner of Tony, Grammy and Olivier Awards, IN THE HEIGHTS is a heartfelt, hopeful, high-energy musical about community, neighborhood and finding where you belong.
GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER? Opens November 17 At Theatre 40GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER? Opens November 17 At Theatre 40
October 14, 2022

Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, a play.written by Todd Kriedler, a dapted from the screenplay by William Rose. and directed by Cate Caplin will be produced for Theatre 40 by David Hunt Stafford at Theatre Forty.
Los Angeles New Play Project Announces 2nd Annual Grant Recipients For Los Angeles Playwrights & Area TheatersLos Angeles New Play Project Announces 2nd Annual Grant Recipients For Los Angeles Playwrights & Area Theaters
October 14, 2022

The LOS ANGELES NEW PLAY PROJECT, founded to support original works presented on the Los Angeles stage, will award each of the selected playwrights $20,000, with an additional $20,000 going to each of the four producing entities that have agreed to produce the winning plays.
A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO DIVORCE Now Running in HollywoodA FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO DIVORCE Now Running in Hollywood
October 14, 2022

Thanks to great reviews and robust ticket sales, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Divorce is returning, moving to Hollywood after a successful run in the Valley.
Laguna Art Museum Announces ART & NATURE FESTIVAL Programming and ExhibitionsLaguna Art Museum Announces ART & NATURE FESTIVAL Programming and Exhibitions
October 14, 2022

On Thursday, November 3, Laguna Art Museum will kick off its tenth annual Art & Nature Festival, with engaging programming for all ages, as well as four new exhibitions that honor the rich history of California art. This high-profile event is the museum's largest public program of the year, bringing together thousands of participants to foster an appreciation of nature, to raise environmental awareness and discover cross-sections between nature and the arts.