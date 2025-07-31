Barnsdall Art Park Foundation to Present Barnsdall Fridays Wine Tasting

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Barnsdall Art Park Foundation's iconic fundraiser, Barnsdall Fridays Wine Tasting, is continuing its 16th iteration through September 26 to round out the summer season. All proceeds for this annual fundraising series support cultural programming, landscape, infrastructure, and historic preservation within the Park. More than ever, this event provides essential funding to help sustain Barnsdall Art Park amidst the City of Los Angeles's ongoing financial issues, which put many aspects of the site at risk.

The event, which continues to attract sell-out crowds, is held on Olive Hill and the West Lawn of Hollyhock House, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and the only UNESCO World Heritage site in Los Angeles, every Friday until September 26 from 5:30 PM to 9 PM. Our neighbors at Kaiser Permanente are back as lead supporter of the 2025 season.

Enjoy breathtaking sunsets while savoring exceptional wines from long-established artisanal partner at Silverlake Wine and delight in delicious offerings from an array of local food trucks.

Experience carefully-curated DJ performances and, for the month of September, the City of LA's Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA) will be presenting selected performers for live performances "paired" with exquisite wines. The performers will be announced closer to. Musical genres and wine selections are:

September 5, 2025 - The Passion of Buenos Aires (Tango, Cumbia, Cuarteto) paired with wines from Argentina

September 12, 2025 - Sunset in Paris (Classic and contemporary French jazz) paired with wines from France

September 19, 2025 - Celebrating the Feast of San Gennaro (Song stylings of Italian-Americans like Sinatra, Tony Bennett, and Louie Prima) paired with wines from Italy

September 26, 2025 - Summer's Gone (The sounds of Southern California beaches) paired with wines from California

While onsite, throughout August, guests can experience the COLA 2025 "Design and Visual Artist Exhibition" at DCA's Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery-a celebrated annual showcase of new works by LA-based artists.

In September, LAMAG's popular Friday Art Nights returns, featuring the innovative Heavy Manners Library, animating the gallery's lobby and outdoor spaces. Each Friday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., visitors can explore a dynamic rotation of zine vendors, starlit video projections in the Barnsdall Park pine grove, interactive installations, and artist presentations. In addition, Sophia Le Fraga's three-panel outdoor artwork will be on display, overlaying views of Barnsdall Art Park with vintage library call cards to explore the relationship between public institutions and their communities.

Wine tasting tickets cost $45 with other tier options that include a tour of Hollyhock House starting at $80. *A limited number of tours of the main interior of Hollyhock House will be offered.

The Park is located at 4800 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027. Parking is very limited; rideshare and public transportation are highly encouraged. Designated Driver tickets are available, too. To purchase tickets, visit: www.barnsdall.org

Please tag us at @BarnsdallPark and @ @barnsdallfoundation

· This is a 21+ event - no kids or babies are allowed.

· No outside alcohol is allowed into the event.

· No wine is allowed outside of the private event area.

· NO DOGS [or any pets] are allowed inside the wine tasting event.

· No lawn furniture is allowed inside the event.

· Please note that restrooms will be available at Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery