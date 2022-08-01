BACK TO THE FUTURE WITH THE LA PHIL, THE PROM, MIKE BIRBIGLIA: THE OLD MAN AND THE POOL & More Lead Los Angeles' August Theater Top 10

Los Angeles is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

Back to the Future with the LA Phil

The Hollywood Bowl - August 5 - 6, 2022

Back to the Future is a 1.21-gigawatt blockbuster that stamped an enduring imprint on pop culture. In this time-traveling coming-of-age story, Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) suddenly finds himself transported back to 1955, where he struggles to change the destiny of his parents, rescue an eccentric friend, and solve an alternative-plutonium crisis-all while trying to ensure he has a future to get back to. Now, fans old and new can experience the thrill of Back to the Future on the Bowl's big screen with the LA Phil performing Alan Silvestri's score live to picture.

The Prom

Ahmanson Theatre - August 9 - September 11, 2022

Everyone's invited to the joyous Broadway hit that New York Magazine calls "smart and big-hearted" and The New York Times declares "makes you believe in musical comedy again!" The Prom is a new musical comedy about big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world, and the love they discover that unites them all. From the creators of The Drowsy Chaperone comes a show that Variety says is "so full of happiness that you think your heart is about to burst."

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and The Pool

Mark Taper Forum - July 27 - August 28, 2022

On the heels of his award-winning Broadway show The New One, which made its West Coast premiere on the Ahmanson stage, comedian and storyteller Mike Birbiglia returns to Center Theatre Group with a tale of life, death, and a highly chlorinated YMCA pool. With his unique form of comedic storytelling, Birbiglia chronicles a coming-of-middle-age story that asks the big questions: Why are we here? What's next? What happens when the items at the doctor's office that you thought were decorative become functional?

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Pantages Theatre - Now through September 4th, 2022.

Pop the champagne, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL is the winner of 10 Tony Awards® - including Best Musical! Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Welcome to MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL! Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony Award® winner Alex Timbers, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. With a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award® winner Justin Levine; and choreography by Tony Award® winner Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical - it is a state of mind.

Freestyle Love Supreme

Pasadena Playhouse - Now through August 7, 2022.

Before Hamilton, Before In the Heights, there was freestyle love supreme, a 2020 Special Tony Award Recipient. Now - direct from Broadway - the hip-hop musical phenomenon from Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale arrives at Pasadena Playhouse! Using cues from the audience, the cast takes you on a hip-hop comedy ride where no two performances are the same. Just as you were thinking that life has no rhyme nor reason, along comes Freestyle Love Supreme to pump you full of hope. - The New York Times

King Liz

Geffen Playhouse - Now Through August 14, 2022.

Sports agent Liz Rico has money and an elite client roster but a woman in a man's industry has to fight to stay on top. Sheâ€™s worked twice as hard to get where she is and wants to take over the agency that she's helped build. Enter Freddie Luna, a high school basketball superstar with a troubled past. If Liz can keep this talented yet volatile young star in line, she just might end up making not only his career, but her own as well. But at what price?

Xanadu

Laguna Playhouse - August 3 - 21, 2022

Slap on your roller skates, pump up the glitter, and get hip to the muses in Xanadu, the laugh-out-loud musical stage adaptation of the 1980 film. Xanadu follows Clio, the lovely and precocious Greek muse who decides to don her roller skates and legwarmers in order to help Sonny Malone, a chalk artist with half a brain and a heart of gold, rediscover his own creativity. With both help and hindrance from the other muses -- and from a clarinetist-turned-real estate mogul named Danny Maguire -- Sonny and Clio work to rebuild their "apex of the arts": a roller disco. Xanadu is the rare musical with a big heart, an even bigger funny bone, and a tongue stuck firmly in its cheek. Hit score includes "I'm Alive," "Magic," "Have You Never Been Mellow," and "Xanadu".

If I Forget

The Fountain Theatre - Now through September 10, 2022

In the final months before 9/11, liberal Jewish studies professor Michael Fischer has reunited with his two sisters to celebrate their father's seventy-fifth birthday. Each deeply invested in their own version of family history, the siblings clash over everything from Michael's controversial scholarly work to the mounting pressures of caring for an ailing parent. As destructive secrets and long-held resentments bubble to the surface, the three negotiate-with biting humor and razor-sharp insight-how much of the past they're willing to sacrifice for a chance at a new beginning. IF I FORGET tells a powerful tale of a family and a culture at odds with itself.

Macbeth

Independent Shakespeare Co. - August 6 - September 4, 2022

Something unexpected is lurking behind you in this production of Shakespeare's most seductive tragedy. As night falls, you'll be transported to an eerie world where characters appear from behind trees, magic is happening in the woods, and nothing is but what is not.

Lavender Men

Skylight Theatre - August 6 - September 4, 2022

Enter the historical fantasia of Taffeta, a self-proclaimed "fabulous queer creation of color," as she invades the private world of Abraham Lincoln to confront issues of LGBTQ+ inclusion and visibility that still challenge us today.

