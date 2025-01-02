BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK to be Presented at Kentwood Players

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kentwood Players will present By the Way, Meet Vera Stark by Lynn Nottage, opening Friday, January 17 at the Westchester Playhouse. This production is directed by Rondrell McCormick and produced by Rhonda Yeager-Hutchinson and Julia Sison.

Performance dates are Friday, January 17 through Saturday, February 8, 2025. Performance times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm. Saturday matinees at 2:00pm will be added on January 25 and continue through the rest of the run.



Featured in the cast are Chris Aruffo, Nyoka Boswell, Charles Kinder, Flannery Maney, Denise Milfort, Jazz Strong and Charles Kinder, with understudies Raevyn Ferguson, Elijah Greene, Chris Morrison and Claire Shepard.

By The Way, Meet Vera Stark takes an entertaining and revelatory look at racism in the film industry during the Golden Age of Hollywood. Inspired by the struggles of actresses like Hattie McDaniel and Butterfly McQueen, worlds collide when aspiring African American starlet Vera Stark, who works as a maid to Gloria Mitchell, an aging Caucasian star grasping at her fading career, lands a trailblazing role in an antebellum epic starring none other than her boss! The play examines Vera's 70-year career and her place in Hollywood history.

Reserved seats are $25 with a $4 discount for seniors, children, students and military, available online at www.kentwoodplayers.org, by emailing boxoffice@kentwoodplayers.org, or by calling (310)645-5156. All box office emails and messages will be answered in the order received to confirm your ticket order. Group rates for 10 or more can be arranged with the box office. Based on availability, $10 rush tickets may be offered at select performances 30 minutes before curtain time.

