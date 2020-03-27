BWW Spotlight Series: Meet Melanie MacQueen – An Actress and Playwright Who Found Her “Home Base” Directing Plays at Theatre 40

With the current theatre world on hiatus, I have created a Spotlight Series on Broadway World Los Angeles which features interviews with some of the many talented artists who make our Los Angeles theatre community so exciting and vibrant thanks to their ongoing contribution to keeping the arts alive in the City of the Angels. And like all of us, how are they dealing with the abrupt end of productions in which they were involved?

This Spotlight focuses on Melanie MacQueen, an actress and playwright who found her "Home Base" directing plays at Theatre 40. I recently saw her in that group's annual production of THE MANOR in which she and her real-life husband, Daniel Leslie, portray married couple Senator Alfred Winston and his long-suffering wife Cora. The pair are so perfectly cast in the roles that no doubt they will continue playing these two characters for as long as the annual production at Greystone Mansion runs! Here's the link to my review of what production which I have attended and loved every January/February for the past 7 years: /los-angeles/article/BWW-Review-THE-MANOR-Brings-a-True-Tale-of-Family-Wealth-and-Woe-Inside-Greystone-Mansion-in-Beverly-Hills-20200208

Shari Barrett (SB): What would you like readers to know about your theatrical background?

Melanie MacQueen (MM): I have been lucky enough to be on all sides of a Theatrical stage. I've acted in many plays over the years, although fewer recently. I am also a produced Playwright, although I have never published my plays, except for a few of my children's plays. The majority of my Directing jobs have been at Theatre 40, my "Home Base" where I have directed several plays over the past couple of decades. And a theatre is always my favorite place to be!

(SB): What production(s) were you involved with when word went out you needed to immediately postpone/cancel the show?

(MM): We had just opened the World Premiere of TAMING THE LION by Jack Rushen, which had won the Julie Harris Playwrighting Award the previous year. It's a true story set in Old Hollywood with characters based on real people - such as Louis B. Mayer and Joan Crawford.

(SB): I was so looking forward to seeing that show and had already booked my seats to review it. How did you communicate the shutdown with your cast and production team?

(MM): Our Artistic Director and I had been discussing what we needed to do about the show when the word came down from the Mayor of Beverly Hills that we must close. So, there was no further discussion. We sent an email out to everyone, and said we'd open up after a couple of weeks IF that was a possibility.

(SB): Are plans in place to present that production at a future date, or is the cancellation permanent?

(MM): We may film the show if that is possible to arrange with AEA and everyone involved, but we're not sure we will be allowed to do so. Then, we might put it up on some other online platform. As far as doing it for an in-person audience, that does not seem possible unless the decision is made to bring it back in mid-May to play in rep with our next show.

(SB): What future productions on your schedule are also affected by the shutdown?

(MM): Our next Theatre 40 production is supposed to be OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP which was being directed by our wonderful Ann Hearn Tobolowsky. I don't know if they are trying to work on that - separately - or not. I think everything is in a holding pattern right now.

(SB): The entire world seems to be in a holding pattern at the moment without any idea what the future may bring. But for now, how are you keeping the Arts alive while at home by using social media or other online sites?

(MM):

I actually started a page dedicated to people who are currently doing art inspired by the "Shelter in Place" scenario we are all experiencing. It is called CELEBRATORY ARTS FESTIVAL, and the plan is to do a Theatrical Event at some venue -possibly Theatre 40 - after the worst of this is passed and it is safe to gather in groups once again. I've asked writer and musician friends to contribute work, as well as painter friends who might want to contribute their art to decorate the venue. I've already had one friend write and perform a song with his daughter from their seclusion, and another wrote a poem. We all want to visualize a time in our thoughts where we will again come together to present Art to each other and to the Public.

(SB): What thoughts would you like to share with the rest of the L.A. Theatre community while we are all leaving the Ghostlight on and promising to return back to the stage soon?

(MM):

Artists have always enlightened and explored dark times throughout history, and this time is no different. That is our calling, and we will continue. We always have told stories to each other; we always will. The "curtains" will rise again!

The main challenge for artists, in these kinds of dark times, is to bring out of this situation the best we can in ourselves and everyone around us, and call out, artistically, the worst that always arises, sadly, within us and others. We hold up many mirrors for us all to view the Human Journey, and we must never turn away.





