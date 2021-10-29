BWW Review: THE SOLDIER DREAMS at Open Fist Theatre Company

Open Fist Theatre's West Coast premiere of THE SOLDIER DREAMS is in a word, flawless.

Director Amanda Weier has coordinated a well-cast and appealingly fluid production that retains Canadian playwright Daniel MacIvor's 90s generational stamp - one of the best aspects of this dream play. But also, one of its slight off-puts. Among other elements, it's a play that talks about a virus. Except not the one we've been enduring for nearly the last 2 years.

Although not mentioned in the script in this production, MacIvor's play written in 1997 squarely references the AIDS epidemic. And while that in no way diminishes its importance, it just feels a bit off-kilter in relationship to today's expanded cultural landscape motivated by identity politics, Covid-19, BIPOC, and a host of other issues that are being voiced in and outside of theater. THE SOLDIER DREAMS comes across as dated in theatrical style, and it feels a bit like it's checking boxes.

That being said, the language of the play itself is beautifully written and performed, ultimately illuminating the secret and intimate things we hold dear about the people we love. THE SOLDIER DREAMS makes its strongest impression in its quite satisfying sentiment which is thoroughly enhanced by Matt Richter's elevated lighting design.

Set it in an old dance club from the 1990s, (because David loved to dance) and in his home, David navigates memories of his own life from a comatose state as his dysfunctional family gathers to wait for his end. His two sisters, brother in law and life partner each share their strongest memories of David and try to find meaning in their relationship with him while also attempting to decipher his occasional vocal outbursts.

According to Weier, "THE SOLDIER DREAMS is a piece about death that is the opposite of depressing." I'd say, however, that there is enough angst, uncomfortable tension, and sad memorials in this play that land it on the stronger side of "bummer" even as the existential ending alights this production to its metamorphically exalted close.

How To Get Tickets

Overall, THE SOLDIER DREAMS is an extremely light-handed tearjerker.

Written by Daniel McIvor

Directed by Amanda Weier

Featuring (including understudies): Bryan Bertone, Emma Bruno, Stephanie Crothers, Carmella Jenkins, Conor Lane, Dylan Maddalena, Schuyler Mastain, Amy Moorman, Ethan Niven, Stevie-Jean Placek, Scott Roberts, David Shorner, and Casey Sullivan.

WHEN:

Performances: Oct. 23 - Dec. 12

WHERE:

Atwater Village Theatre

3269 Casitas Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90039

(FREE parking in the Atwater Xing lot one block south of the theater)



