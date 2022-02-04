BWW Review: SINGING REVOLUTION at The Broadwater Mainstage

Lights up. Heavy base. A swell of instrumentals rising to catch the movements of the bodies arriving on stage en masse, conveying the promise of dramatic emotional pique swift to ensue. This show certainly has big ambitions. Endowed with twenty triple-threat performers and a stellar five-piece band, SINGING REVOLUTION presented by Dreamtone Productions in association with NewYorkRep narrates a unique piece of Estonian history in a world premiere Europop musical at The Broadwater Mainstage.

This is a first iteration. At least that is what the producer's introduction inferred. For now, SINGING REVOLUTION seems to be striving for the sensational. But they didn't quite deliver. The specificity of Estonia's very recent reclamation from the former Soviet Union is indeed inspiring. But somehow the writing (and occasionally the melodies) doesn't always meet the task of translating it. The show feels encapsulated and compressed. The dialog often schooling the audience rather than allowing it to collectively experience a universality in the emotional resonance, determination, and astounding resilience of the Estonian people. And the costuming does little to elevate or time-stamp the production.

Estonia has an incredibly rich and winding history. Its geographical positioning makes it a gateway between East and West Europe and consequently a centuries-long battleground that, starting with Northern Crusades in the middle ages*, Denmark, Germany, Russia, Sweden, and Poland fought many wars to control. The country officially became The Republic of Estonia in 1918 where the supreme power of the state was invested in its people until it was abruptly interrupted from 1945-1985 by Soviet occupation following World War II. Estonia restored its de facto independence, however, in 1991 through a peaceful movement known as The Singing Revolution that was inspired by a more than 100-year-old song festival tradition.

SINGING REVOLUTION, the musical, is a contemporary production according to writer/producer/director Tony Spinosa, designed to inspire American youth with the ideas that peaceful resistance, social justice, and acts of kindness can change the world. Set in Tallinn, Estonia, it is a story of two young lovers who meet in grade school during the Soviet integration process: Taavi Tamm (James Everts) an Estonian who eventually falls in love with the daughter of his Russian enemy, Sofia Solokov (Bella Hicks). The actual events that occurred during the occupation set the backdrop of past and present time periods that jump back and forth from 1952-1991.

What succeeds in this show are the highly energetic and dedicated performances of the ensemble cast. Dancing heavily choreographed, larger-than-life sequences that exceeded the display capabilities of the Broadwater, with balletic refinement; singing their hearts out; filling the house with the joy and pride of Estonian people.

The real highlight of the show is lead singer/actress Bella Hicks, a genuine singing powerhouse who belts out a show-stopping second act. Whereas her dialog does almost nothing to showcase her talents as an actress, her vocal ability far exceeds expectations and the script.

Lighting, set design and live orchestra are three of the best aspects of this show that really pack some punch for a big bang musical experience and keep it lively.

One more feature that stands out is the vignettes where the ghosts of Vladimir Lenin (Anthony Marciona) and Josef Stalin (Adam Wylie) and current leader Mikhail Gorbachev (Peter Van Norden) engage with one another about the future of Communism: Lenin bemoaning Stalin's deliberate manipulation of his original intents and Gorbachev as their muse as its future poster boy. The interludes are fun and the actors, especially Van Norden, really nail the absurd comedy, but the writing and choreography are still a bit awkward.

SINGING REVOLUTION has yet to find its groove. There's certainly plenty of potential.



Book and Lyrics by Tony Spinosa and James Bearhart

Music by Tony Spinosa

Directed by Tony Spinosa

Musical Director: Brent Crayon

Choreography by Tracey Benson

Starring Lucas Alifano, James Everts, Krista Feallock, Michael Scott Harris, Bella Hicks, Anthony Marciona, Peter Van Norden, Renée Wylder, Adam Wylie



Featuring: Emily Abeles, Melanie Au-Yeung, Lacey Beegun, Mitchell Lam Hau, Thomas Hollow, Brandon Kallen, Marissa Ruth Mayer, Chet Norment, Brandon Keith Rogers, Michael Swain-Smith, Kelsey Lee Smith



Musicians: Brent Crayon and Jennifer Lin on keyboards; Carlos Rivera on bass; John Ballinger on guitar; Emiliano Almeida on drums



Produced by Racquel Lehrman, Theatre Planners

Presented by Dreamtone Productions in association with NewYorkRep

Sponsored in part by the Estonian American National Council

WHEN:

Performances: Jan. 15-Feb. 20:

• Fridays at 8 p.m.: Jan. 14 (preview), Jan. 21, Jan. 28, Feb. 4. Feb. 11, Feb. 18

• Saturdays at 8 p.m.: Jan. 15 (Opening), Jan. 22, Jan. 29, Feb. 5. Feb. 12, Feb. 19

• Sundays at 3 p.m.: Jan. 16, Jan. 23, Jan. 30, Feb. 6. Feb. 13, Feb. 20

WHERE:

Broadwater Theatre Main Stage

6320 Santa Monica Blvd,

Los Angeles, CA 90038

TICKETS:

General Admission: $40

OTHER:

Proof of vaccination is required for admission. Masks must be worn throughout the performance.



HOW:

singingrevolutionthemusical.com

Photo Credit: Jenny Graham